Heath Chapman in action during a practice match between Fremantle and Port Adelaide at Fremantle Oval on March 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

LUCKLESS Fremantle defender Heath Chapman has been sent for scans after hurting his hamstring in an intraclub match on Saturday.

Chapman limped off the field during the second quarter of an intense pre-season hit-out at the club's training ground in near 40-degree temperatures.

It continues a frustrating run with injuries for the 22-year-old, who played just three games last season before being struck down by a series of leg and shoulder problems.

"It's disappointing for Chappy who's had such a great pre-season after a frustrating year with injury," Dockers football boss Joe Brierty said.

"We will now wait for further information and our focus will be on giving Heath all of the support he needs and his teammates will get around him."

Chapman has played just 26 matches in three seasons with the Dockers after being drafted with pick No.14 in 2020.

Chapman, who will take over the No.5 guernsey worn by Lachie Schultz, has been flagged to play more on the wing this season from his usual role in defence.