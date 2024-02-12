The Traders rank the best rucks for AFL Fantasy Classic and Draft

Brodie Grundy in action at Sydney training in January 2024. Picture: Phil Hillyard

LAST SEASON we saw two standout rucks with Tim English and Rowan Marshall becoming two of the top three scorers in AFL Fantasy.

The Dog-Saint combo was the correct answer for Fantasy Classic coaches' initial squads as they played out every game. Due to their epic 2024, they are expensive and few coaches would be keen to go back there because there is value elsewhere.

Brodie Grundy's off-season move to Sydney means he's back on the radar and should improve on his output last season where he had to share ruck duties with Max Gawn and also found himself in the VFL. Both are popular Classic selections.

As is Tristan Xerri. The Roo is no longer Todd Goldstein's understudy and should see an uptick in his output.

Most Fantasy Draft leagues will have just one ruck on field. Roy, Calvin and Warnie rank the best picks and when you would take them on Draft day.

The boys are joined by GWS Giants' ruck Kieren Briggs and plenty of your ruck questions are answered.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

In this week's episode …

1:00 - Warnie reminds the boys that Tim English and Rowan Marshall were the correct answers last year.

4:00 - Calvin suggests Brodie Grundy will average 95-plus at the Swans.

7:15 - Tristan Xerri is Roy's pick as the value ruck play of the year.

10:00 -There are some big stats about Max Gawn when he's rucking solo.

13:45 - The boys reveal their ruck line ups.

19:20 -Which order does Roy have English and Marshall in the Rollin' 22.

22:45 - Kieren Briggs from the Giants joins the podcast.

25:30 - "I will be mainly ruck".

28:25 - Will we see Darcy Jones get a run in round one?

32:20 - What will the Draft rankings look like?

37:40 - Who do you pick first? Tristan Xerri or Sean Darcy.

42:00 - Who is the R3? Is it Jordon Sweet?

46:45 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on Twitter, @aflfantasy on Instagram and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page.

49:10 - Is Marc Pittonet an option?

52:40 - What would you need to see to pick English and Marshall as your two starting rucks?

55:15 - "I don't want to go there" - Warnie won't spend up on Sweet if Ivan Soldo is playing.

