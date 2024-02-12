Hunter Clark will spend at least a fortnight on the sidelines following an accidental blow to the face

Hunter Clark is hurt at St Kilda training on Friday. Picture: St Kilda FC

ST KILDA midfielder Hunter Clark will miss the next two weeks after suffering a facial fracture during Friday's match simulation.

The 24-year-old copped a stray elbow to the face during the session, with scans revealing a fracture to his orbital bone.

Clark has avoided surgery on the injury, but has entered concussion protocols and will be monitored for the next fortnight.

Learn More 02:48

"We're disappointed for Hunter, but are hopeful of a swift recovery," St Kilda head of football David Misson said.

"As is always the case with any concussion-related setback, we will take a cautious approach with Hunter and will continue to monitor his progress."

Clark missed six games last season with a knee injury and suffered a broken jaw in a collision with Adelaide's David Mackay in 2021.

"Hunter has had some terrible luck with numerous setbacks over the past few seasons, however we are backing him in to bounce back in time for round one," Misson said.

"Hunter has put together a strong body of work over the past few weeks and has impressed through the midfield this pre-season, so we hope this is just a small bump in the road heading into 2024."