Todd Marshall is set to put pen to paper on a five-year deal with the Power

Todd Marshall during Port Adelaide's game against Fremantle in R23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide will lock away gun free agent Todd Marshall to a long-term deal, with the key forward poised to sign a five-year contract with the club.

Marshall, who was due to become a restricted free agent this year, will join captain Connor Rozee and vice-captain Zak Butters as recent Power guns to recommit to the club.

AFL.com.au understands the new deal, which is close to being announced, will take Marshall through to the end of 2029 with the Power.

The 25-year-old loomed as the Power’s biggest contract priority heading into the season and is a key part of its premiership hopes this year and into the future.

His imminent long-term commitment will see him join Rozee (2032), Jason Horne-Francis (2028), Esava Ratugolea (2028), Dan Houston and Mitch Georgiades (both signed to the end of 2027) among the longest-signed Power players. Butters added another two years to his deal through to the end of 2026.

Marshall kicked 36 goals last season and 45 the previous year, having finished his 2023 campaign carrying a hip injury that affected his finals form and required post-season surgery.

Learn More 00:54

Port coach Ken Hinkley last week told AFL.com.au Marshall had returned to full training and had recovered from the injury.

"He's significantly better. He had a massive surgery at the end of last year and that affected him. I can't sit here and deny that it didn't affect him a fair bit. He was out there at well less than 100 per cent and he was doing his best to get the result that we needed and he's still very valuable for us because he's such a good player," Hinkley said.

"The excitement of what we and I think of Todd is about to be reached again at another level that Todd's very capable of. He's back into training now, he's back into full match practice, but he's a different one. He still had a big time out – four months where he was restricted in what he can and can't do and that's only just passed and he's just started going into training."