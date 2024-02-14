Harry DeMattia will consult a surgeon after a training mishap but will miss between 8-12 weeks

Harry DeMattia looks on during a Collingwood training session at Gosch's Paddock on November 27, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD draftee Harry DeMattia will be sidelined for up to three months after injuring his finger at training, but recruit Lachie Schultz has escaped relatively unscathed after a scare on Monday.

DeMattia will meet with a surgeon on Thursday and is set to be sidelined for 8-12 weeks after sustaining the injury to his right ring finger earlier in the week.

The 18-year-old was building a case to be considered for an early debut after being selected at pick No.25 in last November's AFL Draft.

Schultz won't play in Wednesday afternoon's intraclub at the AIA Centre after copping a knock to the back of his leg.

The former Fremantle forward completed a running set before the intraclub and will train fully on Friday ahead of the Magpies' practice match against North Melbourne next Wednesday.

Reigning Copeland Trophy winner Josh Daicos is also racing the clock to be fit to play in the practice matches – Collingwood also faces Richmond on February 27 – due to a lingering calf issue.

The All-Australian wingman has been hampered by the issue across the pre-season and will be looking to build his match practice before the season starts against Greater Western Sydney in Opening Round.

