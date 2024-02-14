Josh Weddle has put pen to paper on a two-year extension after an impressive first season in the brown and gold

Josh Weddle in action during Hawthorn's time trial at Waverley Park on December 2, 2023. Picture: Hawthorn FC

HAWTHORN young gun Josh Weddle has signed a two-year contract extension on the eve of his second season in the AFL.

The 19-year-old has banked another impressive pre-season at Waverley Park after being named the Hawks’ best first-year player in 2023.

Weddle has put pen to paper on a new deal that ties him to the club until the end of 2026.

Hawthorn selected the Victorian at pick No. 18 in the 2022 AFL Draft after trading up on draft night to secure the versatile teenager.

Weddle earned a debut against the Western Bulldogs in round seven and played the final 17 games in his first season, collecting a Rising Star nomination in round ten.

Sam Mitchell used Weddle predominantly down back on a range of players last year but the Oakleigh Chargers product has also proven himself on a wing and in the middle at times.

Hawthorn re-signed 2022 pick No. 7 Cam Mackenzie last year and will now turn their attention to Henry Hustwaite, following a strong second summer at the club.

The Hawks have a handful of players out of contract in 2024, including Blake Hardwick, Changkuoth Jiath, Conor Nash and Jack Scrimshaw.