Tim English in action during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Gold Coast in round 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nathan Schmook join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Why the Dogs can't afford to lose Tim English

- Nat Fyfe in the best nick since he won his second Brownlow

- Which free agents are likely to move?

- Can the Dockers bounce back in 2024?

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.