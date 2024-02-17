OVER the years, we have seen many players change their team colours and in return their AFL Fantasy scores have skyrocketed.
Last season, we saw Tim Taranto make the switch from Greater Western Sydney to Richmond. This move increased his average by 16 points to a career-high 112. In most cases, players switching clubs seeking more opportunities usually means an upside in their Fantasy scores.
So, who will be the players hoping the grass is greener at their new club, and with new colours on their back, what can they achieve?
Taylor Adams (MID/FWD, $691,000)
The move: Collingwood to Sydney
Predicted average: 86
Classic ownership: 28 per cent
Draft ranking: 6-8 forward
Surprisingly, Adams played 22 games last season equalling the most he has ever put together in a single season since debuting in 2012. His role at the Magpies became inconsistent where his attendance at centre-bounces fluctuated from 78 per cent to 11 per cent each game. He's fit and firing and should find his way straight into the Swans' midfield rotation.
Verdict: Always an injury risk, but there is value in the 30-year-old, especially in a hard line to fill.
Brodie Grundy (RUC, $677,000)
The move: Melbourne to Sydney
Predicted average: 95
Classic ownership: 51 per cent
Draft ranking: 4-5 ruck
Move aside Peter Ladhams, there is a Ruck Pig in town. Sydney has never been a team known for having a dominant ruckman, that is until now. Grundy arrives at Sydney with an average of 75 next to his name after sharing the ruck role with Max Gawn for most of last season. We all remember his back-to-back 120 seasons … but it was only three years ago he averaged 106 as the solo ruck at Collingwood.
Verdict: Expect Grundy to thrive at his new home and an average of 100 isn't out of the question.
Matt Flynn (RUC, $646,000)
The move: Greater Western Sydney to West Coast
Predicted average: 84
Classic ownership: Two per cent
Draft ranking: 15+ ruck
Flynn rucked for the first nine games of 2023 to average 74, before the reins were handed over permanently to Kieren Briggs. He arrives at West Coast ready to take over from Bailey Williams, who has been carrying the load for the last two years. Expect Williams to spend more time forward, and Flynn to take over as the No.1 ruckman at the club. Flynn demonstrated his ceiling in round two last season when he scored 110 from 17 disposals and 39 hitouts.
Verdict: Not overly relevant in the Classic format, but on Draft Day he's certainly worthy of a late pick.
Zac Fisher (FWD, $623,000)
The move: Carlton to North Melbourne
Predicted average: 82
Classic ownership: Eight per cent
Draft ranking: 12-15 forward
We all know that 'more half-back time' is the new 'more midfield time' and if that's the case for Fisher, then we have a little gem on our hands. This was a role Fisher had with the Blues late last year where he scored 108, 63, 103 and 70. The problem is, at the Kangaroos, they have players lining-up around the block for this role that has served players like Jack Ziebell, Aaron Hall and Harry Sheezel very well in the past.
Verdict: Fisher has had an interrupted pre-season but could be right for his practice game on March 3. Monitor this closely.
Jack Billings (FWD, $538,000)
The move: St Kilda to Melbourne
Predicted average: 72
Classic ownership: Three per cent
Draft ranking: 20-25 forward
Our forward lines are thin. This makes someone like Billings very relevant, if he can cement himself inside Melbourne's best-22. Billings has only played 11 games of AFL over the last two years but did play eight games in the VFL last season where he averaged 92. James Jordon and James Harmes have left positions up for grabs and fingers crossed they have recruited Billings to fill the void.
Verdict: Still has plenty to offer at the age of 28, but also carries the risk of being the substitute.
Paddy Dow (MID, $512,000)
The move: Carlton to St Kilda
Predicted average: 71
Classic ownership: Three per cent
Draft ranking: 80+ midfielder
Paddy Dow is the prime example of chasing greener grass, and no one can blame him. Dow was one of Carlton's most-used substitutes last season, wearing the vest in five of his 10 games. These games hurt a player's average and as a result, Dow finished the year averaging 56.7. However, in the last four games of the season, Dow was set free and avoided the vest where he averaged 82.
Verdict: Where does he fit with the Saints? If he gets the opportunities, he's a huge smokie.
James Jordon (MID/FWD, $454,000)
The move: Melbourne to Sydney
Predicted average: 74
Classic ownership: 14 per cent
Draft ranking: 25-30 forward
If you looked up "substitute" in the dictionary you would see a picture of James Jordon. From his 17 games last season, he wore the vest on eight occasions and now find himself up north hoping that those days are behind him. Jordon is currently eyeing off a wing position that has been left vacant by Dylan Stephens. Watch his pre-season games closely to see if he gets the opportunity he deserves.
Verdict: Wingmen can be hot and cold week to week, but Jordon is worth the punt at this price.
Jordon Sweet (RUC, $387,000)
The move: Western Bulldogs to Port Adelaide
Predicted average: 65
Classic ownership: 11 per cent
Draft ranking: 15+ ruck
One of the biggest questions this pre-season is who will be the No.1 ruckman at Port. Off the back of Scott Lycett retiring, Port needed a replacement and as a result they recruited Jordon Sweet … and then Ivan Soldo. Sweet has been patiently doing his time in the VFL where he averaged 104 last season from his 19 games, which included some huge scores of 172, 127 and 126
Verdict: 10 per cent of coaches have paid up and have him on the bench. A huge pre-season watch!
Nick Coffield (DEF, $358,000)
The move: St Kilda to Western Bulldogs
Predicted average: 65
Classic ownership: 17 per cent
Draft ranking: 80+ defender
The luckless defender hasn't played a game at the top level for two years and only managed four in the VFL last season. Injuries have played a huge part of Coffield's career and with some luck, things are about to change. Sources say he's in a two-way battle with Buku Khamis for round one, so monitoring his pre-season games closely.
Verdict: Will he make the cut for round one? If he does, slot him on field as your D5 or D6.
Jeremy Sharp (MID, $284,000)
The move: Gold Coast to Fremantle
Predicted average: 70
Classic ownership: 36 per cent
Draft ranking: 80+ midfieler
Sharp couldn't get a game in 2023 at the Suns and spent his time in the VFL where he played 19 games and averaged 91. He has now found a new home at Fremantle and appears to have filled the empty wing position left vacant by Liam Henry who averaged 77 in that role last year. He has been "training the house down" and looks all but certain to be in the Dockers' best-22.
Verdict: On field? Or the bench? This the only decision to make if he's named round one.
