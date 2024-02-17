Calvin names the top 10 players who have switched clubs and are worth considering in AFL Fantasy Classic and Draft this year

Brodie Grundy and Taylor Adams during Sydney's official team photo day at Sydney Swans HQ on January 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

OVER the years, we have seen many players change their team colours and in return their AFL Fantasy scores have skyrocketed.

Last season, we saw Tim Taranto make the switch from Greater Western Sydney to Richmond. This move increased his average by 16 points to a career-high 112. In most cases, players switching clubs seeking more opportunities usually means an upside in their Fantasy scores.

So, who will be the players hoping the grass is greener at their new club, and with new colours on their back, what can they achieve?

Taylor Adams (MID/FWD, $691,000)

The move: Collingwood to Sydney

Predicted average: 86

Classic ownership: 28 per cent

Draft ranking: 6-8 forward

Surprisingly, Adams played 22 games last season equalling the most he has ever put together in a single season since debuting in 2012. His role at the Magpies became inconsistent where his attendance at centre-bounces fluctuated from 78 per cent to 11 per cent each game. He's fit and firing and should find his way straight into the Swans' midfield rotation.

Verdict: Always an injury risk, but there is value in the 30-year-old, especially in a hard line to fill.

Taylor Adams during Sydney's training session on January 19, 2024. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Brodie Grundy (RUC, $677,000)

The move: Melbourne to Sydney

Predicted average: 95

Classic ownership: 51 per cent

Draft ranking: 4-5 ruck

Move aside Peter Ladhams, there is a Ruck Pig in town. Sydney has never been a team known for having a dominant ruckman, that is until now. Grundy arrives at Sydney with an average of 75 next to his name after sharing the ruck role with Max Gawn for most of last season. We all remember his back-to-back 120 seasons … but it was only three years ago he averaged 106 as the solo ruck at Collingwood.

Verdict: Expect Grundy to thrive at his new home and an average of 100 isn't out of the question.

Brodie Grundy in action at Sydney training on February 7, 2024. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Matt Flynn (RUC, $646,000)

The move: Greater Western Sydney to West Coast

Predicted average: 84

Classic ownership: Two per cent

Draft ranking: 15+ ruck

Flynn rucked for the first nine games of 2023 to average 74, before the reins were handed over permanently to Kieren Briggs. He arrives at West Coast ready to take over from Bailey Williams, who has been carrying the load for the last two years. Expect Williams to spend more time forward, and Flynn to take over as the No.1 ruckman at the club. Flynn demonstrated his ceiling in round two last season when he scored 110 from 17 disposals and 39 hitouts.

Verdict: Not overly relevant in the Classic format, but on Draft Day he's certainly worthy of a late pick.

Matt Flynn poses during West Coast's official team photo day at Mineral Resources Park on January 30, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Zac Fisher (FWD, $623,000)

The move: Carlton to North Melbourne

Predicted average: 82

Classic ownership: Eight per cent

Draft ranking: 12-15 forward

We all know that 'more half-back time' is the new 'more midfield time' and if that's the case for Fisher, then we have a little gem on our hands. This was a role Fisher had with the Blues late last year where he scored 108, 63, 103 and 70. The problem is, at the Kangaroos, they have players lining-up around the block for this role that has served players like Jack Ziebell, Aaron Hall and Harry Sheezel very well in the past.

Verdict: Fisher has had an interrupted pre-season but could be right for his practice game on March 3. Monitor this closely.

Zac Fisher handballs during a North Melbourne training session at Arden Street on November 17, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Jack Billings (FWD, $538,000)

The move: St Kilda to Melbourne

Predicted average: 72

Classic ownership: Three per cent

Draft ranking: 20-25 forward

Our forward lines are thin. This makes someone like Billings very relevant, if he can cement himself inside Melbourne's best-22. Billings has only played 11 games of AFL over the last two years but did play eight games in the VFL last season where he averaged 92. James Jordon and James Harmes have left positions up for grabs and fingers crossed they have recruited Billings to fill the void.

Verdict: Still has plenty to offer at the age of 28, but also carries the risk of being the substitute.

Jack Billings in action during a Melbourne training session on February 12, 2024. Picture: Melbourne FC

Paddy Dow (MID, $512,000)

The move: Carlton to St Kilda

Predicted average: 71

Classic ownership: Three per cent

Draft ranking: 80+ midfielder

Paddy Dow is the prime example of chasing greener grass, and no one can blame him. Dow was one of Carlton's most-used substitutes last season, wearing the vest in five of his 10 games. These games hurt a player's average and as a result, Dow finished the year averaging 56.7. However, in the last four games of the season, Dow was set free and avoided the vest where he averaged 82.

Verdict: Where does he fit with the Saints? If he gets the opportunities, he's a huge smokie.

Paddy Dow in St Kilda colours. Picture: St Kilda FC

James Jordon (MID/FWD, $454,000)

The move: Melbourne to Sydney

Predicted average: 74

Classic ownership: 14 per cent

Draft ranking: 25-30 forward

If you looked up "substitute" in the dictionary you would see a picture of James Jordon. From his 17 games last season, he wore the vest on eight occasions and now find himself up north hoping that those days are behind him. Jordon is currently eyeing off a wing position that has been left vacant by Dylan Stephens. Watch his pre-season games closely to see if he gets the opportunity he deserves.

Verdict: Wingmen can be hot and cold week to week, but Jordon is worth the punt at this price.

James Jordon in action at Sydney training on February 7, 2024. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Jordon Sweet (RUC, $387,000)

The move: Western Bulldogs to Port Adelaide

Predicted average: 65

Classic ownership: 11 per cent

Draft ranking: 15+ ruck

One of the biggest questions this pre-season is who will be the No.1 ruckman at Port. Off the back of Scott Lycett retiring, Port needed a replacement and as a result they recruited Jordon Sweet … and then Ivan Soldo. Sweet has been patiently doing his time in the VFL where he averaged 104 last season from his 19 games, which included some huge scores of 172, 127 and 126

Verdict: 10 per cent of coaches have paid up and have him on the bench. A huge pre-season watch!

Jordon Sweet poses during Port Adelaide's official team photo day at Alberton Oval on February 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Nick Coffield (DEF, $358,000)

The move: St Kilda to Western Bulldogs

Predicted average: 65

Classic ownership: 17 per cent

Draft ranking: 80+ defender

The luckless defender hasn't played a game at the top level for two years and only managed four in the VFL last season. Injuries have played a huge part of Coffield's career and with some luck, things are about to change. Sources say he's in a two-way battle with Buku Khamis for round one, so monitoring his pre-season games closely.

Verdict: Will he make the cut for round one? If he does, slot him on field as your D5 or D6.

Nick Coffield at Western Bulldogs training in November, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Jeremy Sharp (MID, $284,000)

The move: Gold Coast to Fremantle

Predicted average: 70

Classic ownership: 36 per cent

Draft ranking: 80+ midfieler

Sharp couldn't get a game in 2023 at the Suns and spent his time in the VFL where he played 19 games and averaged 91. He has now found a new home at Fremantle and appears to have filled the empty wing position left vacant by Liam Henry who averaged 77 in that role last year. He has been "training the house down" and looks all but certain to be in the Dockers' best-22.

Verdict: On field? Or the bench? This the only decision to make if he's named round one.

Jeremy Sharp looks on during Fremantle's official team photo day at Cockburn ARC on January 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

