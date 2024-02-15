Dustin Martin in action during the R20 clash between Richmond and Melbourne at the MCG on July 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

AFTER being spoilt for choice last year, the forward line is slim pickings for top-end talent.

After packing our forward lines with premiums like Josh Dunkley and Tim Taranto, who were sitting beside breakout candidates like Connor Rozee and Zak Butters while being rounded out by rookie sensations like Harry Sheezel, it's fair to say we had it easy.

Those days are over my friends and it's time to put the thinking caps on.

Premiums

Jack Macrae (MID/FWD, $829,000)

The former midfield ball magnet is the most expensive forward and given he is priced at an average of just 92, it should be an easy selection given he had averaged triple figures for the six years previous, including a high of 123. Unfortunately, last year's big dip came on the back of a huge drop in CBAs, attending just 36 per cent for the year. With Bailey Smith out for the year and Macrae struggling to have an impact out of the midfield, there is hope he returns to the middle but as Red told us in Shawshank Redemption, hope is a dangerous thing. Added to this, he has struggled with an injured hamstring during the pre-season, meaning we may be better to sit back and see where he is playing before launching. There are also the question marks regarding the loss of his vice-captaincy that adds intrigue as to whether he can return to his ball-winning ways.

Sam Flanders (MID/FWD, $809,000)

The early bye is a concern for the breakout Sun, but as far as price and potential goes, he is up there with the most attractive premium options. Obviously a lot will depend on what role Dimma sees fit but if it's anything like we saw last year where he averaged 105 from round 15, he must be considered given he is priced at an average of 90. One of the best things about Flanders is he doesn't rely on CBAs to score, notching up scores of 146 and 125 in the final two rounds from 11 and 21 per cent CBA respectively. Update: After speaking to him on The Traders Podcast, it appears the role will be there and he is in for a big season. I now have him ranked No.1 forward in Roy's Rollin' 22.

Dustin Martin (FWD, $812,000)

I won't lie, I love that Dusty is back in the Fantasy mix. Like Flanders, the biggest knock on his selection is the fact he has an early bye because other than that, he is ticking some serious boxes. Earmarked to play predominately through the midfield and training in a way that justifies it, Martin has every chance to turn back the clock while playing a friendlier Fantasy style than he has become accustomed. When he attended over 30 per cent of CBA last year he averaged an impressive 103 and he never hit 40 per cent so a significant increase could return some impressive scores.

Others to consider: Dylan Moore (FWD, $794,000), Caleb Daniel (MID/FWD, $811,000)

Mid-priced options

Nat Fyfe (MID/FWD, $491,000)

I understand Fyfe's body has let him down the last couple of years playing just nine and seven games respectively, but the attempt to prolong his career by playing forward and decreasing his CBAs to just 30 per cent was good for no one. The good news is the bull has been re-released in the midfield on the back an outstanding pre-season, which will give him every chance to return to an 80+ average which would be a bargain given he is priced at just 54.

Nat Fyfe handballs during a Fremantle training session in 2024. Picture: Fremantle FC

Zac Fisher (FWD, $623,000)

The former Blue was head-hunted by the Roos given his impressive form across half-back in the VFL, which included a whopping score of 150. He showed he can play the role at the top level as well, making the most of his creativity in the last four games of the year averaging 86 which included two hundreds. He has had an injury-interrupted pre-season but looks set to be ready to go round one and is in bargain territory if that's the case given he is priced at an average of 69. His biggest problem now is the impressive form of Sheezel and McKercher off half-back in the intraclub.

Taylor Adams (MID/FWD, $691,000)

After playing predominately as a midfielder for the Pies, which included CBAs of 76, 77 and 65 per cent leading into last season, Adams was largely pushed out, recording just 39 per cent and his average took a massive hit on the back of that. He has made a move to the Swans who plan on giving him a great run through there, especially in the absence of Callum Mills, which gives him every opportunity to take his average back over 90, a far cry from the 76 he managed last year.

Others to consider: Josh Rachele (FWD, $649,000), James Jordon (MID/FWD, $454,000), Connor Macdonald (FWD, $638,000)

Taylor Adams at Sydney training on December 4, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Cash cows

Harley Reid (MID/FWD, $300,000)

If the Eagles' young gun and No.1 pick has proven anything over the pre-season, it's to believe the hype, he is absolutely killing it. His Fantasy numbers as a junior don't leap off the page, averaging 85 in the Coates Talent League, but he is every chance to surpass that as he plays multiple roles including half-back and midfield, while he will also sneak forward for some trademark goals.

Finlay Macrae (FWD, $310,000)

We need to keep a close eye on Macrae's role over the pre-season games because if he looks like being given a decent run at it, and avoiding the vest, he looks a great pick in our forward lines for a slightly inflated rookie price. Moving into his fourth year, the talented ball winner can find plenty of the ball in the middle when given the opportunity, as we saw in the VFL where he averaged 97 points per game over the last six weeks which included possession hauls of 25, 26 and 38. His highlights looked very impressive during recent match sim.

Finlay Macrae during a Collingwood training session at Victoria Park on December 4, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Shaun Mannagh (MID/FWD, $200,000)

There hasn't been a lot of talk about the Cats' mature-age recruit, but that also doesn't surprise me from the Cattery. I hold hope he fills a spot on our ground after playing 21 games in the VFL last season, averaging 25 possessions, four marks and six tackles for an impressive average of 110. All eyes on the pre-season games where he is hopefully given plenty of opportunity.

Others to consider: Caleb Windsor (MID/FWD, $282,000), Darcy Jones (FWD, $200,000), Cooper Simpson (FWD/MID, $200,000), Alex Sexton (FWD, $382,000), Charlie Lazzaro (MID/FWD, $288,000)

Roy's current Fantasy Classic forward line

As you can see, at this stage I am not willing to spend up on the premiums in the forward line due to the options either having a bye, or too many question marks over them to pay the big bucks. I am, however, happy to take a bye player, or high-risk option if they are priced accordingly in the forward line which gives me the opportunity to spend up on more reliable options in my midfield and back line. Update: I have gone cold on Fisher, but will watch closely as the club expects him to be ready for the practice match and I have slotted Sexton straight in after talking to Flanders.

Top 30 draft rankings

The forwards are an interesting place to Draft this year and we could conceivably see none taken in round one. That makes it more important than ever to keep an eye on potential sliders that are capable of outscoring the average that will sit beside their name when sorted by average. When the big 'guns' are gone, keep an eye out for the likes of Connor Macdonald (71), Nat Fyfe (49), Jack Billings (FWD, $538,000) (61) and James Harmes (MID/FWD, $637,000) (47) who looks likely to be given a run through the middle for the Dogs.

Rank Player Club Position Avg Gms 1 Jack Macrae WBD MID/FWD 91.8 22 2 Sam Flanders GCS MID/FWD 89.6 14 3 Dylan Moore HAW FWD 88 23 4 Dustin Martin RIC FWD 90 20 5 Taylor Adams SYD MID/FWD 76.5 22 6 Caleb Daniel WBD MID/FWD 89.9 23 7 Shai Bolton RIC MID/FWD 86.8 23 8 Toby Greene GWS FWD 88.5 21 9 Charlie Curnow CAR FWD 86.8 23 10 Luke Jackson FRE RUCK/FWD 84.7 23 11 Isaac Heeney SYD FWD 80 22 12 Connor Macdonald HAW FWD 70.7 21 13 Dayne Zorko BRL MID/FWD 84.8 17 14 Jeremy Cameron GEE FWD 83 20 15 Harley Reid WCE MID/FWD 0 0 16 Zac Fisher NTH FWD 69 12 17 Josh Rachele ADE FWD 71.9 21 18 Jade Gresham ESS FWD 73.6 22 19 Ben Keays ADE FWD 77.3 23 20 Mitch Owens STK FWD 73.9 22 21 Jye Caldwell ESS MID/FWD 75.1 21 22 Taylor Walker ADE FWD 80.4 22 23 Ben Ainsworth GCS FWD 74.1 21 24 Jack Billings MEL FWD 60.7 3 25 Izak Rankine ADE FWD 74.2 20 26 Bradley Hill STK MID/FWD 74.5 21 27 Gryan Miers GEE FWD 75.5 23 28 Lachie Schultz COL FWD 78.5 23 29 James Jordon SYD MID/FWD 50.3 17 30 Kyle Langford ESS FWD 73 23



