Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for AFL Daily

Clayton Oliver during Melbourne's match simulation against Richmond on February 18, 2024. Pictures: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Clayton Oliver showing signs he's ready for Opening Round

- Do the AFL have to 'tick off' Oliver's return?

- Question marks over Richmond's new-look forward line

- Why Damo can't see the Tigers playing finals

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.