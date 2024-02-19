Hawthorn's injury crisis has deepened further with another long-term casualty from last week's intraclub match

Denver Grainger-Barras ahead of Box Hill Hawks' VFL semi-final against Footscray in September 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN'S horror intraclub last week has claimed another injury casualty, with young defender Denver Grainger-Barras undergoing surgery for 'turf toe'.

The 21-year-old was in hospital on Monday for surgery on a foot injury that will sideline him for 12-14 weeks, with ligaments around his toe repaired.

Grainger-Barras, the No.6 pick at the 2020 AFL Draft, suffered the injury but played out the game last week before wearing a moonboot over the weekend ahead of surgery.

It is another blow to Hawthorn's key-position stocks in the back half after backman James Blanck ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in his knee in the same internal game last Thursday and was ruled out for the 2024 season.

Running backman Changkuoth Jiath also had a significant hamstring injury in the game that will see him miss around eight weeks, while important forward/midfielder Dylan Moore was ruled out for at least a month before the training session with glandular fever.

James Blanck handballs during the R24 match between Hawthorn and Fremantle at the MCG on August 26, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Hawks boosted their tall stocks over the weekend by signing VFL tall defender Ethan Phillips as a pre-season supplemental selection period rookie before Monday's deadline, but the run of defensive injuries leaves them thin for options. Grainger-Barras played seven games for the Hawks last season for a career tally so far of 28.

Hawthorn begins its home and away season against Essendon in round one on March 16.