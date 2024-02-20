The squads for Wednesday's match simulation between Collingwood and North Melbourne have been announced

Darcy Moore, Zane Duursma and Scott Pendlebury. Pictures: AFL Photos

A HOST of Collingwood stars will miss Wednesday's match simulation against North Melbourne at the AIA Centre, while top draftee Zane Duursma won't line up for the Kangaroos.

The Magpies will be without nine members of their Grand Final-winning side, with Scott Pendlebury, Steele Sidebottom, Jeremy Howe, Jack Crisp, Tom Mitchell, Brayden Maynard, Jamie Elliott, Darcy Moore and Brody Mihocek all left out of the squad.

Maynard (shoulder) and Mihocek (calf) underwent surgeries in the off-season and won't face the Roos, but are set to face Richmond in the AAMI Community Series next week.

In good news for the Pies, All-Australian winger Josh Daicos is set to feature after dealing with back, calf and Achilles pain during the pre-season, while recruit Lachie Schultz will also play after missing last week's intraclub due to a knee issue.

A pair of the club's pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP) signings – Jack Bytel and Lachie Sullivan – have also been named, along with draftee Tew Jiath.

The Roos have named top draftee Colby McKercher as well as recruits Dylan Stephens, Toby Pink and Bigoa Nyuon, although they will be without Duursma for the clash with the reigning premiers as the No.4 pick deals with knee soreness.

Bailey Scott (calf) is sidelined but is set to return to training with the main group next week, while defender Aidan Corr suffered an ankle injury late last year and won't play.

After dealing with recent a hamstring issue, recruit Zac Fisher is fit to play.

"Zac has just finished his peak loading phase of footy-specific work and running conditioning, as well as increasing his hamstring work in gym," Roos head of performance Kevin White told NMFC Media.

"The block of training was set up as a mini pre-season for Zac, with a couple of interruptions to his pre-season warranting a need for consistency to his training in keeping him healthy moving forward."

The match will be played from 10am AEDT on Wednesday at the AIA Centre with live coverage on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App. The match will be broadcast on Fox Footy and Kayo.

Collingwood v North Melbourne at AIA Centre, 10am AEDT

(four 20-minute quarters, with scenario-based play after terms two and four)

COLLINGWOOD

1. Patrick Lipinski, 2. Jordan De Goey, 3. Isaac Quaynor, 7. Josh Daicos, 8. Lachie Schultz, 9. John Noble, 12. Josh Carmichael, 14. Darcy Cameron, 15. Nathan Kreuger, 16. Ed Allan, 17. Billy Frampton, 18. Finlay Macrae, 19. Tew Jiath, 23. Bobby Hill, 24. Jakob Ryan, 26. Reef McInnes, 27. Jack Bytel, 29. Joe Richards, 31. Beau McCreery, 32. Will Hoskin-Elliott, 33. Lachie Sullivan, 35. Nick Daicos, 36. Harvey Harrison, 37. Oleg Markov, 40. Ash Johnson, 43. Charlie Dean, 44. Oscar Steene, 46. Mason Cox

Notable absentees: Scott Pendlebury, Steele Sidebottom, Jeremy Howe, Jack Crisp, Tom Mitchell, Brayden Maynard, Jamie Elliott, Dan McStay, Darcy Moore, Brody Mihocek, Nathan Murphy

NORTH MELBOURNE

2. Jaidyn Stephenson, 3. Harry Sheezel, 6. George Wardlaw, 9. Luke Davies-Uniacke, 10. Colby McKercher, 12. Jy Simpkin, 14. Liam Shiels, 15. Dylan Stephens, 16. Zac Fisher, 17. Riley Hardeman, 20. Nick Larkey, 21. Callum Coleman-Jones, 24. Tom Powell, 25. Paul Curtis, 27. Miller Bergman, 28. Bigoa Nyuon, 29. Will Phillips, 31. Josh Goater, 32. Toby Pink, 35. Charlie Lazzaro, 37. Cooper Harvey, 38. Tristan Xerri, 41. Blake Drury, 42. Kallan Dawson, 44. Cam Zurhaar, 46. Robert Hansen jnr

Notable absentees: Luke McDonald, Aidan Corr, Darcy Tucker, Hugh Greenwood, Griffin Logue, Bailey Scott, Tarryn Thomas, Curtis Taylor, Charlie Comben, Zane Duursma