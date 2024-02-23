The AFL is deeply saddened to learn of the distressing news today regarding Jesse Baird and his partner Luke Davies

As the police investigation continues we understand it is a very upsetting and confronting time for all involved especially for Jesse and Luke's families and those at the AFL who had a relationship with Jesse through his umpiring.

Jesse was a popular and respected member of our AFL umpiring family, having begun his umpire journey in 2011 in the Northern Football and Netball League (NFNL), before moving to Queensland in 2017 and then making his debut on the AFL umpiring list in 2020.

In 2023 Jesse moved to Sydney for work and to continue his AFL umpiring career, which spanned 62 AFL matches, including two finals.

We will continue to offer support to Jesse's family and counselling to any of our team members in umpiring and the wider AFL football department regarding the news today.

The entire AFL family's thoughts are with both Jesse and Luke's families, as well as our umpiring and broader team during this very difficult time.