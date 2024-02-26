The teams have been announced for Tuesday night's AAMI Community Series match between Collingwood and Richmond

Dion Prestia, Scott Pendlebury and Nick Vlastuin. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD'S premiership pair Scott Pendlebury and Jeremy Howe will miss Tuesday night's practice match against Richmond, while the Tigers have been boosted by the return of Dion Prestia from a hamstring injury.

Pendlebury (knee) and Howe (calf cork) both missed last week's match simulation against North Melbourne and the veteran pair will again sit out of the Pies' only match in the AAMI Community Series.

The Pies say both players are set to play Opening Round against Greater Western Sydney.

Steele Sidebottom, Jack Crisp, Tom Mitchell, Brayden Maynard, Jamie Elliott, Darcy Moore and Brody Mihocek have all returned for the clash at IKON Park after missing against the Kangaroos.

The Tigers have welcomed back Prestia from a hamstring problem as well as fellow midfielder Tim Taranto, although they'll be without Toby Nankervis (foot), Tom Lynch (foot), Nick Vlastuin (managed) Rhyan Mansell (syndesmosis) and Sam Banks (calf tightness).

Liam Baker will captain the Tigers in the absence of Nankervis.

Prestia, Baker, Taranto, Dylan Grimes and Dustin Martin will all play having missed the Tigers' match simulation against Melbourne.

The match is a sanctioned AFL fixture, consisting of four 20-minute quarters, plus time on with the only changes to standard rules being that each side can have up to eight players on the interchange bench and have unlimited rotations.

The action will be broadcast live on Fox Footy, available on Kayo Sports and Foxtel.

The match will be played for the inaugural Charity Shield, with fundraising efforts going towards Foodbank.

Collingwood v Richmond at Ikon Park, 6.40pm AEDT

COLLINGWOOD

B: Darcy Moore, Brayden Maynard, Oleg Markov

HB: Billy Frampton, Isaac Quaynor, Nick Daicos

C: Bobby Hill, Jordan De Goey, Josh Daicos

HF: Tom Mitchell, Darcy Cameron, Lachie Schultz

F: Will Hoskin-Elliott, Jamie Elliott, Brody Mihocek

Foll: Mason Cox, Steele Sidebottom, Patrick Lipinski

I/C: John Noble, Finlay Macrae, Jack Crisp, Reef McInnes, Beau McCreery, Harvey Harrison, Ash Johnson, Charlie Dean

Emerg: Nathan Kreuger, Jakob Ryan, Joe Richards, Lachlan Sullivan

Notable absentees: Scott Pendlebury, Jeremy Howe

RICHMOND

B: Dylan Grimes, Tylar Young, Josh Gibcus

HB: Jayden Short, Nathan Broad, Daniel Rioli

C: Kamdyn McIntosh, Dion Prestia, Marlion Pickett

HF: Seth Campbell, Liam Baker, Shai Bolton

F: Jacob Koschitzke, Dustin Martin, Noah Balta

Foll: Sam Naismith, Thomson Dow, Tim Taranto

I/C: Tom Brown, Jacob Hopper, Jack Graham, Samson Ryan, Ben Miller, Jack Ross, Steely Green, Mykelti Lefau

Emerg: Hugo Ralphsmith, James Trezise, Kane McAuliffe, Maurice Rioli jnr

Notable absentees: Tom Lynch, Nick Vlastuin, Toby Nankervis, Rhyan Mansell