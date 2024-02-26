Fin Macrae battles for the ball in Collingwood's match simulation against North Melbourne on Feb 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S the last piece of the pre-season puzzle for clubs before their first games of the season and for AFL Fantasy coaches, it is full of important data.

Match simulation gave coaches a look at potential Fantasy selections but without official data (shout out to the coaches who did count stats!). Clubs went in with different strategies as they prepare for the season proper.

The AAMI Community Series is the last dress rehearsal before the real thing.

Roy, Calvin and Warnie chat through what coaches should be aware of when watching these matches. The Traders preview the week of footy ahead and name some players they'll be keeping an extra special eye on.

You can listen to the boys' live call of the Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs game from a Fantasy perspective at 6.10pm AEDT on Saturday on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

In this week's episode ...

1:30 - Teams will structure up closer to their round one teams.

3:45 - Make sure you know who is and isn't playing as you gather information.

6:20 - Calvin is keen to watch Finlay Macrae for his forward line in Pies v Tigers.

9:10 - Zac Williams has been in Roy's team, but he's getting cold feet.

11:30 - "I need to watch him much more closely" - Caleb Windsor's game for Dees v Blues could cement him a spot on the wing.

14:00 - Taylor Adams back in the team will be interesting for the Swans' midfield as they take on the Lions.

17:15 - "The role is there. It's 100 per cent happening" - Hopefully we see Alex Sexton holds his position for the Suns as they take on the Giants.

22:15 - Cats v Bombers will feature some defenders worth having a look at in Tom Stewart and Nic Martin.

27:00 - Power v Dockers has plenty of players of interest including how Ollie Wines goes.

29:45 - What do we need to see from Nat Fyfe?

32:05 - Is it Izak Rankine as the fourth banana in the Crows' line-up as they take on the Eagles?

36:00 - Hawks v Bulldogs will be big for The Traders as they call the game live.

40:00 - Harry Sheezel is a big chance to start in Roy's team while Zac Fisher is a FWD option as the Saints v Roos game is a must-watch.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.