Harley Reid during West Coast's 2024 official team photo day at Mineral Resources Park. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- How the much hyped No.1 pick is drawing comparisons to a Magpies great

- Will this Bulldogs draftee be the first winner of the Rising Star for the club?

- North's talented young brigade bringing hope after some dark times

- Could this Tiger be the greatest comeback story of all time?

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.