The teams have been announced for Wednesday night's AAMI Community Series match between Carlton and Melbourne

Clayton Oliver, Zac Williams and Harrison Petty. Pictures: AFL Photos

CLAYTON Oliver will miss Melbourne's AAMI Community Series game against Carlton on Wednesday night, with the superstar midfielder to instead play in the VFL clash earlier in the day.

Oliver is a notable absentee from the Demons' extended squad to play the Blues at IKON Park but he will join Tom Fullarton, Taj Woewodin and Marty Hore in playing for Casey against the Blues' VFL side on Wednesday morning.

Dees forwards Harrison Petty (toe) and Shane McAdam (calf) will also miss as they continue to recover from injuries ahead of their Opening Round clash against Sydney next week, while Charlie Spargo and Lachie Hunter (calf) are also out.

Key forward Tom McDonald has been named on the bench, while Christian Salem returns having not been part of the senior side in the club's match simulation against Richmond.

The Blues will again be without Zac Williams, who has not played in more than a year due to a serious knee injury, but the running defender will instead play the VFL game alongside Matthew Kennedy and Sam Durdin.

The Blues are without injured group Sam Walsh, Jacob Weitering, Jack Martin, Corey Durdin and Matt Owies, who are all facing a delayed start to the premiership season.

In good news for the Blues, ruckman Marc Pittonet will play after missing last week's match sim against the Cats.

Marc Pittonet in action at Carlton training on September 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The match is a sanctioned AFL fixture, consisting of four 20-minute quarters, plus time on with the only changes to standard rules being that each side can have up to eight players on the interchange bench and have unlimited rotations.

The action will be broadcast live on Fox Footy, available on Kayo Sports and Foxtel. Tickets are available here.

The VFL match time has been brought forward to an early morning start due to forecast high temperatures and will not be open to the public.

Carlton v Melbourne at Ikon Park, 6.40pm AEDT

CARLTON

B: Jordan Boyd, Lewis Young, Adam Saad

HB: Brodie Kemp, Mitch McGovern, Nic Newman

C: Matthew Cottrell, Patrick Cripps, Oliver Hollands

HF: David Cuningham, Charlie Curnow, Blake Acres

F: Orazio Fantasia, Harry McKay, Jesse Motlop

Foll: Marc Pittonet, Adam Cerra, Sam Docherty

I/C: Alex Cincotta, George Hewett, Elijah Hollands, Tom De Koning, Lachie Fogarty, Jaxon Binns, Billy Wilson, Lachlan Cowan

Emerg: Ashton Moir, Jack Carroll, Harry Lemmey, Matthew Kennedy

Notable absentees: Corey Durdin, Jack Martin, Matt Owies, Sam Walsh, Jacob Weitering, Zac Williams

MELBOURNE

B: Adam Tomlinson, Steven May, Christian Salem

HB: Blake Howes, Jake Lever, Trent Rivers

C: Ed Langdon, Jack Viney, Alex Neal-Bullen

HF: Christian Petracca, Bayley Fritsch, Bailey Laurie

F: Kysaiah Pickett, Jacob van Rooyen, Kade Chandler

Foll: Max Gawn, Jack Billings, Tom Sparrow

I/C: Judd McVee, Caleb Windsor, Jake Bowey, Josh Schache, Kynan Brown, Tom McDonald, Koltyn Tholstrup, Matthew Jefferson

Emerg: Marty Hore, Will Verrall, Tom Fullarton, Taj Woewodin

Notable absentees: Lachie Hunter, Clayton Oliver, Shane McAdam, Harrison Petty, Charlie Spargo