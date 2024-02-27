Michael Frederick has been ruled out of Friday night's practice match against Port Adelaide

Michael Frederick marks the ball during the R24 match between Fremantle and Hawthorn at the MCG on August 26, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

FREMANTLE goalsneak Michael Frederick will miss Friday's AAMI Community Series match against Port Adelaide, but there is better news for a pair of star forwards.

Frederick kicked a goal in the Dockers' match simulation win over West Coast last weekend but pulled up sore with a hamstring complaint.

"Unfortunately, Freddy will miss this Friday night, he's got a minor hamstring that will see him miss Port Adelaide so that gives someone else an opportunity to come into that role," football boss Joe Brierty told SEN WA.

"It has been great to see the competition for smaller half-forward spots down there."

The club has not provided a timeline on his return to the field.

However, veteran Michael Walters and rising star Jye Amiss look set to take their place against the Power after their own injury concerns at the weekend.

Michael Walters during the match simulation clash between Fremantle and West Coast at Mineral Resources Park on February 24, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Walters copped a knock to his knee while Amiss jarred his ankle, but both are expected to train fully this week ahead of the clash at Alberton Oval.

Brierty said Brennan Cox was on track to be available for round one after battling a stress reaction in his leg over summer.

"Brennan's going really well, he's going to complete on-field running today and he's progressing the way that we were hoping he would," Brierty said.

"He’s looking good at this point in time to be available."

Meanwhile, defender Heath Chapman will travel to Qatar later this week to continue his rehabilitation for his hamstring injury.

The 22-year-old is due to spend five days at the Aspetar Sports Medical Clinic as he recovers from a moderate-grade hamstring strain sustained in an intraclub clash earlier this month.

Heath Chapman in action during the R1 match between Fremantle and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on March 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

It is the same venue where Hawthorn's Changkuoth Jiath spent some time in January in his recovery from calf and Achilles issues before an untimely hamstring injury in an intraclub match earlier this month.

Chapman has played just 26 matches in three seasons with the Dockers after being drafted with pick No.14 in 2020.