THE AAMI Community Series games are done and dusted, and when it comes to pre-season research, these games are as good as it gets.

This is the final hitout before the real deal starts in Opening Round and when AFL Fantasy officially kicks off in round one.

The final stages of our Fantasy pre-season are upon us, so after the recent nine games, who are the players who stood out and who didn't step up to the plate?

Ikon Park – Tuesday night

Lock and load

If you are with the 48 per cent of coaches who are ignoring that fact Nick Daicos (DEF/MID, $982,000) has an early bye, you would have liked what you saw. He only played 56 per cent of the game and had the ball on a string for his score of 75.

Surprise packet

Prior to this game, Patrick Lipinski (FWD, $629,000) was in less than one per cent of teams. He scored an equal game-high 106 … so this might be about to change. He had 23 disposals, eight marks and two goals and, after an injury interrupted 2023, Lipinski looks back to his very best.

Patrick Lipinski is tackled by Kamdyn McIntosh during the AAMI Community Series match between Collingwood and Richmond at Ikon Park on February 27, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The role

Will Finlay Macrae (FWD, $310,000) make Collingwood's best 22? He didn't on Tuesday night, replacing Daicos in the third quarter. He finished the night with a score of 28 from 10 disposals and is shaping up as a huge substitute risk moving forward.

Bargain watch

Even though he came on late, it didn't stop Charlie Dean (DEF, $200,000) and his score of 63. He made the most of his limited opportunities, taking eight marks, but is still unlikely to be named for Opening Round. Josh Gibcus (DEF, $256,000) got through a full game, scored 29 and looked good in patches. He has never been a huge scorer, but the fact he played 81 per cent is a huge bonus for Tiger fans.

Notable absentees

Scott Pendlebury and Jeremy Howe sat out their second pre-season matches, joining Richmond's Toby Nankervis and Tom Lynch on the sideline.

Ikon Park – Wednesday night

Lock and load

Words cannot explain the dominance Max Gawn (RUC, $831,000) had in this game as the Melbourne captain did as he pleased for his score of 130. He played limited minutes and was everywhere. If you don't have Gawn in your team, you might need to make the adjustment right now.

Surprise packet

Sliding under the radar this pre-season has been the former Saint Jack Billings (FWD, $538,000). After a few injury setbacks, Billings looked lively as a half-forward, scoring 81 from 17 disposals. He's another mid-priced forward to consider.

The role

More midfield time for Christian Salem (DEF, $700,000)? This was the case for the defender, who attended more centre bounces than any other Melbourne player. He converted this midfield opportunity into 103 with a game-high nine tackles.

Bargain watch

Young gun Caleb Windsor (MID/FWD, $282,000) was impressive … even though his score of 46 doesn't reflect it. Windsor kicked two goals in just 66 per cent time on ground and should be there for the Demons in Opening Round when they kick off their season on Thursday night.

Notable absentees

Sam Walsh missed the game due to injury while Carlton and Melbourne opted to play Zac Williams, Clayton Oliver and Marty Hore in the VFL clash earlier in the day.

Blacktown ISP – Thursday night

Lock and load

All eyes were on the Sydney recruits and it was James Jordon (MID/FWD, $454,000) who came out firing. He rotated between the midfield and wing all night, collecting 31 disposals and a huge 119 points. Errol Gulden (MID, $1,015,000) top scored for the game with an effortless 133.

Surprise packet

Unfortunately, Taylor Adams (MID/FWD, $691,000) has been ruled out for up to a month after he left the field with a knee injury. Adams was looking great up until that point but the same can't be said for Brodie Grundy (RUC, $677,000). Grundy did only play 60 per cent of the game and shared the rucking role with Peter Ladhams, however, he only managed nine disposals for his 51 points.

The role

Brisbane's new 'quarterback' is clearly Keidean Coleman (DEF, $628,000) and he was great with a game-high 10 marks and a score of 91. He scored 127 in the Grand Final last year and a breakout season is certainly on the cards.

Bargain watch

With 77 points from 16 disposals, Kai Lohmann (FWD, $257,000) was the pick of the players under $300k. He has well and truly put his hand up for selection when the Lions meet Carlton on Friday night. Matt Roberts (MID, $245,000) was equally impressive off half-back, scoring 65 despite a slow start.

Notable absentees

Sydney was missing several key players for this clash, headlined by Jake Lloyd, Chad Warner, Callum Mills and Luke Parker. This opened up more midfield opportunities for James Rowbottom, Isaac Heeney and Angus Sheldrick.

Manuka Oval – Thursday night

Lock and load

Even though Tom Green (MID, $998,000) didn't get out of second gear, he still scored 107 and once again confirmed he will be even better than the 111 he averaged last season. He has a great draw to start the year and could be averaging 120-plus heading into his bye in round three.

Surprise packet

After finishing 2023 averaging 113 in his last seven games, many were hoping to see more than 57 points from Sam Flanders (MID/FWD, $809,000). It was the surprise we didn't want to see. He attended 32 per cent of the centre bounces and only found the ball 16 times.

Sam Flanders in action during Gold Coast's match simulation against Brisbane on February 22, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

The role

You know it… 'Bringing sexy back!' Yes, that's right, Alex Sexton (FWD, $382,000) is playing back and loving his new role. Not only did he top score for the game with 115, he did it with 31 disposals and an impressive 11 marks. He's a Fantasy gift that no one saw coming.

Bargain watch

There are plenty of GWS young guns to keep an eye on. Josh Fahey (MID, $277,000) scored 69 and might get more opportunities early this season while the Giants wait on several players to return from injuries. Aaron Cadman (FWD, $221,000) scored 59 but it was Harvey Thomas (MID/FWD, $200,000) and his score of 66 that caught the eye of many. Thomas could be a chance to be named for his first game in Opening Round, as he backed up with another great performance after a good match sim display against the Swans.

Harvey Thomas in action during Greater Western Sydney's practice match against Gold Coast on February 29, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Notable absentees

Lachie Ash, Isaac Cumming, Finn Callaghan and Harry Perryman all missed the game alongside rookie Darcy Jones. Jones has been impressive this pre-season but missed the game due to tonsillitis.

GMHBA Stadium – Friday evening

Lock and load

Essendon's big-two didn't put a foot wrong in this contest as Zach Merrett (MID, $1,019,000) and Darcy Parish (MID, $965,000) were in cruise control and scored 91 and 103 respectively. If you were interested in starting with the two guns who both averaged over 105 last season ... lock and load again.

Surprise packet

Who needs another cheap forward? Well, you can add Elijah Tsatas (MID/FWD, $476,000) to the list after his 85 points and 24-possession game. It was a high scoring performance for the Bombers as Tsatas was one of seven to score more than 85 compared to the Cats, who had just one.

The role

The worst kept secret in AFL Fantasy is now well and truly out of the bag. Nic Martin (MID, $769,000) is coming off half-back and was amazing scoring a game-high 120 from 28 possessions, 11 marks and two goals. His ownership has skyrocketed ... it's now up to 18 per cent.

Bargain watch

We can never read to much into what Geelong do, but Jhye Clark (MID, $237,000) has been one of their main midfielders this pre-season and was once again here, attending most of the centre bounces. He scored 68, however, in typical Geelong fashion, his game time was limited to just 69 per cent. Zach Reid (DEF, $253,000) also put in another solid pre-season performance with 15 disposals and seven marks for his score of 67. He is shaping up as a great bench option and after an unfortunate injury to Jordan Ridley, Reid's job security has only been strengthened.

Jhye Clark chases Darcy Parish during Geelong's AAMI Community Series clash against Essendon on March 1, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Notable absentees

Geelong went into this game close to full strength and were only missing the injured Cam Guthrie, Gary Rohan and Ollie Henry. On the flipside, Sam Draper, Ben Hobbs, Dylan Shiel and Dyson Heppell all missed for the Bombers.

Alberton Oval – Friday night

Lock and load

Some were starting to say that Hayden Young (DEF, $805,000) was getting a free ride in their team after such a long pre-season. On Friday night, he attended the most centre-bounces of all players scoring 114 along the way. Don't over think his selection.

Surprise packet

Ryan Burton (DEF, $579,000) top scored with 125 points, collecting 30 possessions and 13 marks across the night. However, it was the ankle injury to Zak Butters (MID, $898,000) that had everyone talking. After rolling it in the first quarter, he sat out the remainder of the game as the club took a cautious approach. His first game is late into round one (Sunday 17th March), which means he should be right to play.

The role

Make no mistake about it - Nat Fyfe (MID/FWD, $491,000) and Ollie Wines (MID, $701,000) are back in the midfield. Wines attended the most centre-bounces for the Power and managed 95 on the night, a huge improvement on the 78 he averaged last season. Fyfe's midfield role was promising, but he was very 'handball happy' from his 26 disposals and only managed a score of 58.

Ollie Wines celebrates a goal for Port Adelaide against Fremantle in the 2024 AAMI Community Series. Picture: AFL Photos

Bargain watch

Many eyes were on Jeremy Sharp (MID, $284,000) to answer the question, 'Do we play him on field or the bench?'. He scored three points in the first quarter and ended the day on 51. It needs to be said that the Power are a tough opponent, so the answer to that question is still up in the air. Cooper Simpson (MID/FWD, $200,000) also threw his hat in the ring to play round one with a solid performance, scoring 42 points from 12 possessions and a goal.

Notable absentees

Many were hoping to see Josh Sinn for this clash but he didn't play, while Dante Visentini and Mitch Georgiades also missed out. As for the Dockers, they went in without some key names such as Luke Jackson, who had concussion, Heath Chapman, Jye Amiss and Nathan O’Driscoll.

Richmond Oval – Saturday afternoon

Lock and load

If you went into this game with either Jordan Dawson (MID, $1,024,000), Rory Laird (MID, $986,000) or Matt Crouch (MID, $734,000) in your side, you would have liked what you saw. Although neither of them scored triple-figures, they all played well and were heavily managed throughout. An example of this was Dawson, who only played 66 per cent of the game and still managed 88 points from 29 possessions.

Surprise packet

Reilly O'Brien (RUC, $798,000) top scored with 118 and had a day out. He reminded us all that the Eagles gave up the most Fantasy points to opposition rucks last year. This will have Tim English licking his lips; he meets them in round 3 and scored 146 against them last season.

Reilly O'Brien and Bailey Williams during the AAMI Community Series game between Adelaide and West Coast. Picture: AFL Photos

The role

After managing just 10 games last season at an average of 70, expect Elliot Yeo (DEF/MID, $633,000) to bounce back in a big way. He attended 75 per cent of the Eagles centre-bounces and managed 81, the third-highest score for his team.

Bargain watch

The most selected player in AFL Fantasy can be locked in with confidence. Harley Reid (MID/FWD, $300,000) looked very comfortable playing on ball alongside Elliot Yeo and Tim Kelly. He scored 73 and had 20 disposals.

Notable absentees

Available but not making the cut was the Crows' new recruit Daniel Curtin. He currently sits in 43 per cent of teams but he might not be a certain starter for round one, unless the Crows were just being ultra cautious with their prized draftee. Nick Murray and Rory Sloane also sat this one out alongside multiple Eagles such as Matt Flynn, Rueben Ginbey, Dom Sheed, Oscar Allen and Elijah Hewett.

UTAS Stadium – Saturday night

Lock and load

A future Fantasy pig in the making shone back on his home ground. Ryley Sanders (MID, $285,000) racked up with 30 disposals and 92 points. Even though he didn't attend the centre bounces like Bontempelli, Liberatore and Treloar, he still joined them at stoppages and found plenty of the ball all over the ground.

Ryley Sanders during the 2024 AAMI Community Series match between Hawthorn and Western Bulldogs. Picture: AFL Photos

Surprise packet

Is this the year Jai Newcombe (MID, $842,000) averages 100-plus? After seasons of 88 and 93, a break-out campaign could be on the cards. Newcombe scored 127 in this encounter with a game-high 37 possessions and a game-high nine marks. Ka-Boom!

The role

Even though he is listed as a MID, expect Karl Amon (MID, $783,000) to be a DEF/MID at round six. The half-back role is real but surprisingly, Amon's mark count was down and he only collected four on his way to 94. In this role last season, he took 36 marks over the last three rounds. This means bigger scores are on the way.

Bargain watch

Found one! Ethan Phillips (DEF, $200,000) is shaping up as someone we can have on our bench. The 24-year-old defender looks to have cemented his position within the Hawks' best 22 after a solid outing with six marks and 43 points. However, on a negative note, he was on Ugle-Hagen, who did kick 4.2 goals.

Ethan Phillips during the 2024 AAMI Community Series match between Hawthorn and Western Bulldogs. Picture: AFL Photos

Notable absentees

Some huge names missed the clash in Launceston, none bigger than Jack Macrae, who is listed as the highest averaging forward from 2023. The Hawks were also missing some big names such as Will Day, Josh Weddle, Jack Gunston and Dylan Moore, just to name a few.

RSEA Park – Sunday afternoon

Lock and load

Before this game, only 11 per cent of coaches had Zac Fisher (MID, $623,000) in their teams but after his 114, this will change. Fisher appears to have shaken off any pre-season hamstring concerns, racking up a game-high 36 possessions. Harry Sheezel (DEF, $878,000) once again had the ball on a string, with another 30-plus possession game that yielded 107.

Surprise packet

To be honest, it was a surprise to see Arie Schoenmaker (DEF, $200,000) even starting in this contest and he took the opportunity with both hands. He scored 83 from 11 marks and now has his hand up for early debut, especially with Dougal Howard and Jimmy Webster both set for a stint on the sidelines. St Kilda's defence stocks are down but Schoenmaker's stocks are rising!

Zac Fisher during the AAMI Community Series match between North Melbourne and St Kilda. Picture: AFL Photos

The role

Charlie Lazzaro (MID/FWD, $288,000) attended 29 per cent of the centre bounces and on this occasion, he was the fifth most used midfielder behind Wardlaw, Davies Uniacke, Phillips and Powell. It didn't stop Lazzaro from outscoring them all finishing the day on 80. The role might not have been what we wanted to see, but his scoring output was.

Bargain watch

A nervous start saw Colby McKercher (MID, $297,000) on just two points after the first quarter, but from there he found his feet to finish the day on 60. St Kilda's Darcy Wilson (MID/FWD, $249,000) was very impressive with 97 points, racking up 24 disposals and 10 marks, although he was aided by six free kicks.

Notable absentees

After surgery late in 2023, Brad Crouch sat this one out and despite missing both the Saints' practise games, the club believe he should be right for round one. Jack Sinclair is in serious doubt for round one after missing this game and he was joined by Marcus Windhager, Paddy Dow and Dan Butler, who also missed with injuries. The Kangaroos were closer to full strength, only missing Luke McDonald, Liam Shiels, Aidan Corr and Griffin Logue.