We have gazed into the crystal ball ahead of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

OUR ESTEEMED team of journalists have peered into football's crystal ball and come up with their prognostications for season 2024.

Our experts were almost unanimous in their premiership tips, with Brisbane the choice of all but one of our experts, while West Coast is favoured to win the wooden spoon, although one of our experts is tipping the Hawks to finish bottom.

On an individual level, only one expert is predicting Harley Reid to win the AFL Rising Star, while Nick Daicos and Errol Gulden have been tipped for the Brownlow.

Spooky or just kooky? Read 'em and weep (or laugh).

Damian Barrett

Premier: Brisbane

Runner-up: Geelong

Wooden spoon: Hawthorn

Moving up: Geelong

Set to fall: Port Adelaide

Club under the most pressure (and why): Gold Coast, because it sacked Dew to get Dimma, and now won’t stop talking about finals

Will the Suns finally make finals?: No

Brownlow Medal: Chad Warner

Coleman Medal: Jeremy Cameron

AFL Rising Star: Ryley Sanders

Recruit of the year: Brodie Grundy

Surprise All-Australian: Ollie Henry

Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment? Def Leppard and Motley Crue

Headline you'll see: Melbourne: We Don’t Have A Drug Culture

Headline you won't see: Gold Coast: We Knew We Had Dimma Even Before 2023 Started

Big call: Suns Pick Up Buddy In Mid-Season Draft

Barrett's ladder prediction



1. Brisbane

2. Geelong

3. Sydney

4. Greater Western Sydney

5. Collingwood

6. Carlton

7. Melbourne

8. Adelaide

9. St Kilda

10. Fremantle

11. Port Adelaide

12. Western Bulldogs

13. Essendon

14. Gold Coast

15. Richmond

16. West Coast

17. North Melbourne

18. Hawthorn

Riley Beveridge

Premier: Collingwood

Runner-up: Brisbane

Wooden spoon: West Coast

Moving up: Adelaide

Set to fall: St Kilda

Club under the most pressure (and why): Gold Coast. Made the splashy coaching hire, now the Suns simply have to deliver and finally play finals football

Will the Suns finally make finals?: No

Brownlow Medal: Nick Daicos

Coleman Medal: Charlie Curnow

AFL Rising Star: Colby McKercher

Recruit of the year: Lachie Schultz

Surprise All-Australian: Josh Rachele

Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment? Dua Lipa

Headline you'll see: Nick Daicos stamps his name as the best player in the League

Headline you won't see: Pressure off Blues as Michael Voss' side has a quiet few weeks

Big call: All-Australian ruck Tim English lured home and joins the Eagles

Beveridge's ladder prediction



1. Brisbane

2. Collingwood

3. Carlton

4. Greater Western Sydney

5. Melbourne

6. Port Adelaide

7. Adelaide

8. Sydney

9. Gold Coast

10. Western Bulldogs

11. Geelong

12. St Kilda

13. Essendon

14. Richmond

15. Fremantle

16. North Melbourne

17. Hawthorn

18. West Coast

Sarah Black

Premier: Brisbane

Runner-up: Collingwood

Wooden spoon: North Melbourne

Moving up: Sydney

Set to fall: Richmond

Club under the most pressure (and why): Melbourne. An off-season in the headlines for all the wrong reasons, coupled with a talented list and an injury-decimated forward line spells concerns.

Will the Suns finally make finals?: No (the women did it last year, though!)

Brownlow Medal: Marcus Bontempelli. Please. The man needs one.

Coleman Medal: Charlie Curnow

AFL Rising Star: Ryley Sanders

Recruit of the year: Tom Doedee

Surprise All-Australian: Noah Anderson

Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment?: Taytay played to 96,000 last month, let's bump it up to 100k. Dream big.

Headline you'll see: Bombers' finals win-drought celebrates 20 years

Headline you won't see: Tiges bounce back under Yze

Big call: Cats to continue a slow descent, the old guard leading them to a couple of upset wins along the way

Black's ladder prediction



1. Brisbane

2. Collingwood

3. Sydney

4. Greater Western Sydney

5. Carlton

6. Melbourne

7. Port Adelaide

8. Adelaide

9. St Kilda

10. Geelong

11. Fremantle

12. Western Bulldogs

13. Gold Coast

14. Essendon

15. Richmond

16. West Coast

17. Hawthorn

18. North Melbourne

Nat Edwards

Premier: Brisbane

Runner-up: Carlton

Wooden spoon: West Coast

Moving up: Adelaide

Set to fall: St Kilda

Club under the most pressure (and why): Melbourne. It's the obvious answer, but after a tumultuous season they are going to be feeling the heat if they don't get off to a good start.

Will the Suns finally make finals?: I've been burned by the Suns on this front for the last two seasons, never again. So, no.

Brownlow Medal: Nick Daicos

Coleman Medal: Nick Larkey

AFL Rising Star: George Wardlaw

Recruit of the year: Brodie Grundy

Surprise All-Australian: Max Holmes

Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment? Taylor Swift - she's already been enchanted by Melbourne, so why not get her back to rock the 'G in style? It's the perfect Love Story.

Headline you'll see: Contract talks on hold for Dusty

Headline you won't see: Eagles fans revolt after West Coast brings back the banner

Big call: Brodie Grundy back in the All-Australian team

Edwards' ladder prediction



1. Brisbane

2. Carlton

3. Collingwood

4. Port Adelaide

5. Greater Western Sydney

6. Melbourne

7. Adelaide

8. Essendon

9. Sydney

10. Western Bulldogs

11. Geelong

12. Gold Coast

13. St Kilda

14. Fremantle

15. Richmond

16. Hawthorn

17. North Melbourne

18. West Coast

Josh Gabelich

Premier: Brisbane

Runner-up: Collingwood

Wooden spoon: West Coast

Moving up: Adelaide

Set to fall: St Kilda

Club under the most pressure (and why): Western Bulldogs following the off-season upheaval in the footy department.

Will the Suns finally make finals?: No

Brownlow Medal: Tom Green

Coleman Medal: Nick Larkey

AFL Rising Star: Ryley Sanders

Recruit of the year: Brodie Grundy

Surprise All-Australian: Hayden Young

Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment? DMAs

Headline you'll see: Eagles chase free agent Tim English

Headline you won't see: Brisbane's era under Chris Fagan is over

Big call: Bailey Smith has played his final game for the Western Bulldogs

Gabelich's ladder prediction



1. Brisbane

2. Collingwood

3. Carlton

4. Greater Western Sydney

5. Sydney

6. Port Adelaide

7. Western Bulldogs

8. Adelaide

9. Melbourne

10. Gold Coast

11. St Kilda

12. Fremantle

13. Geelong

14. Essendon

15. Richmond

16. Hawthorn

17. North Melbourne

18. West Coast

Sarah Olle

Premier: Brisbane

Runner-up: Greater Western Sydney

Wooden spoon: West Coast

Moving up: Adelaide

Set to fall: St Kilda

Club under the most pressure (and why): Given its off-season, Melbourne will be an eternal fascination in 2024. If Carlton can't hit the highs of last year, it will be intriguing to see if the Blues revert to self-implosion or maintain the course. Fremantle must perform better – otherwise expect coach Justin Longmuir's tenure to be at the fore of discussion in the west.

Will the Suns finally make finals?: No. But by the thinnest of margins.

Brownlow Medal: A NSW flavour: Errol Gulden or Tom Green

Coleman Medal: Charlie Curnow

AFL Rising Star: If he stays fit, George Wardlaw. Expect an immediate impact from Ryley Sanders.

Recruit of the year: Lachie Schultz will fit in beautifully at the reining premiers, while Brodie Grundy will fill a big hole at the Swans.

Surprise All-Australian: Mitch Owens

Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment? Bring some more girl power to the 'G: Is Beyonce in the budget?

Headline you'll see: 400 not out: Pendles eyes Boomer's games record

Headline you won't see: Honeymoon period's over for McRae

Big call: Extra time will decide the Grand Final

Olle's ladder prediction



1. Brisbane

2. Greater Western Sydney

3. Collingwood

4. Port Adelaide

5. Carlton

6. Melbourne

7. Adelaide

8. Sydney

9. Gold Coast

10. Geelong

11. Western Bulldogs

12. St Kilda

13. Essendon

14. Fremantle

15. Richmond

16. Hawthorn

17. North Melbourne

18. West Coast

Nathan Schmook

Premier: Brisbane

Runner-up: Greater Western Sydney

Wooden spoon: West Coast

Moving up: Fremantle

Set to fall: Melbourne

Club under the most pressure (and why): Melbourne. The Demons haven't taken full advantage of their prime years. Ending two seasons of straight-sets exits will be a challenge after their pre-season setbacks.

Will the Suns finally make finals?: No

Brownlow Medal: Errol Gulden

Coleman Medal: Charlie Curnow

AFL Rising Star: Colby McKercher

Recruit of the year: Brodie Grundy

Surprise All-Australian: Jordan Clark

Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment?: Foo Fighters

Headline you'll see: Freo zeroes in on forward target with draft kitty

Headline you won't see: Club pushes the line with matchday concussion management

Big call: Like the Brownlow Medal in 2023, youth will be the big storyline in the Coleman Medal race (around Charlie Curnow) as Max King, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan and Nick Larkey push the superstar Blue with top-five finishes.

Schmook's ladder prediction



1. Brisbane

2. Greater Western Sydney

3. Collingwood

4. Sydney

5. Carlton

6. Fremantle

7. Adelaide

8. Port Adelaide

9. St Kilda

10. Western Bulldogs

11. Melbourne

12. Gold Coast

13. Geelong

14. Essendon

15. Hawthorn

16. Richmond

17. North Melbourne

18. West Coast

Callum Twomey

Premier: Brisbane

Runner-up: Port Adelaide

Wooden spoon: West Coast

Moving up: Gold Coast

Set to fall: St Kilda

Club under the most pressure (and why): Brisbane – they're as ready as a challenger can be. Five years near the top and they have a super list.

Will the Suns finally make finals?: Miss on percentage

Brownlow Medal: Nick Daicos

Coleman Medal: Jeremy Cameron

AFL Rising Star: Harley Reid

Recruit of the year: Lachie Schultz

Surprise All-Australian: Nic Martin

Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment?: Katy Perry or Pink

Headline you'll see: Bring back the tagger

Headline you won't see: Clubs in full agreeance on 2025 mid-season trade rules

Big call: Sam Darcy becomes a star of the competition in his third season

Twomey's ladder prediction



1. Brisbane

2. Port Adelaide

3. Collingwood

4. Melbourne

5. Greater Western Sydney

6. Carlton

7. Sydney

8. Western Bulldogs

9. Gold Coast

10. Essendon

11. Adelaide

12. St Kilda

13. Fremantle

14. Geelong

15. Richmond

16. North Melbourne

17. Hawthorn

18. West Coast

Michael Whiting

Premier: Brisbane

Runner-up: Greater Western Sydney

Wooden spoon: West Coast

Moving up: Adelaide

Set to fall: St Kilda

Club under the most pressure (and why): Melbourne. After losing all four finals since winning the 2021 premiership, coupled with their off-field dramas, it's a huge season for Simon Goodwin's Demons, who should still be very much in premiership contention with their list.

Will the Suns finally make finals? Yes. The coach says finals is the floor, so let’s see them back it up.

Brownlow Medal: Errol Gulden

Coleman Medal: Charlie Curnow

AFL Rising Star: George Wardlaw

Recruit of the year: Lachie Schultz

Surprise All-Australian: Keidean Coleman

Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment? Foo Fighters

Headline you'll see: Hugh McCluggage is the game's next million-dollar man

Headline you won't see: Shutdown small defender selected in the All-Australian team (they're the new wingmen).

Big call: We'll see our first non-Victorian Grand Final since West Coast and Sydney in 2006.

Whiting's ladder prediction



1. Brisbane

2. Greater Western Sydney

3. Sydney

4. Collingwood

5. Carlton

6. Melbourne

7. Adelaide

8. Gold Coast

9. Port Adelaide

10. Fremantle

11. Western Bulldogs

12. Essendon

13. Geelong

14. St Kilda

15. Richmond

16. Hawthorn

17. North Melbourne

18. West Coast