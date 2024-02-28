Jack Graham is expected to be sidelined for up to five weeks with a quad strain

Jack Graham warms up ahead of the AAMI Community Series match between Collingwood and Richmond at Ikon Park on February 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND midfield bull Jack Graham is set to miss the first month of the season after scans confirmed a moderate quad strain following Tuesday night's AAMI Community Series match against Collingwood.

The 26-year-old suffered the injury in the final 30 seconds of the pre-season hitout, limping to the bench and shaking his head in frustration.

The two-time premiership star is expected to miss three to five weeks.

Jack Graham came from the ground late in the Tigers' AAMI Community Series clash.#AFLPiesTigers pic.twitter.com/OjTXwSJtMY — AFL (@AFL) February 27, 2024

Richmond coach Adem Yze was optimistic post-game, believing the issue might be just cramp from the hot conditions, but scans on Wednesday morning revealed the full extent of the injury.

"It's happened late in the game, not sure if he's done it before. We're hoping it's a cramp, but we'll find out in the next couple of days," Yze said post-match.

Richmond will travel to play former coach Damien Hardwick's Suns side on March 9 before playing Carlton in the traditional round one blockbuster on March 14.

