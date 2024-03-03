A summer of change means Brisbane is a very different club to the one that played in last year's Grand Final

Harris Andrews chats with Chris Fagan during Brisbane's 2024 team photo day at Brighton Homes Arena on February 1, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IN HARRIS Andrews' first year at the club, Brisbane won four games.

In his second year, the Lions saluted just three times.

In all, Andrews won 14 games across his first four seasons of AFL, playing 62 matches.

But fresh off last year's Grand Final, Brisbane is a very different club and the distinction over pre-season is palpable.

"The club's a very different place than when I arrived. We were winning three or four games a year, all those years ago now. I think there's just real confidence that everyone has a role to play through our process," Andrews told AFL.com.au.

"If everyone sticks by that, we'll be a really great footy club. We've been able to have some really good, sustained success over the past five years, we've played finals each of those years.

"Although we haven't achieved the ultimate goal of winning a premiership, I feel like we've put ourselves in good positions and everyone just have to improve that little bit more, and hopefully we can go that one better."

Harris Andrews (left) and Lachie Neale look dejected after the 2023 AFL Grand Final between Collingwood and Brisbane at the MCG on September 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Andrews' long-term defensive partner, Darcy Gardiner, is potentially set for a new role in attack this year after the departure of Jack Gunston, and the arrival of backman Tom Doedee (set to play sometime in the first month due to an ACL tear).

"It's been great for 'Diz' (Gardiner). For him to go into a new role, he obviously sat down with 'Fages' (coach Chris Fagan) at the end of last year or the start of this pre-season, and talked about that role," Andrews said.

"He's acknowledged there's a difference between playing in the backline and playing in the forward line. He's got a bit more swagger about him, he walks around with his chest puffed out a bit more now he's one of those forwards.

"He's super disciplined, he's always wanting to get better and it's been great to see him go so well thus far in the pre-season. Whether or not that leads into season, I'm not sure in regards to his positioning, but we're always looking for versatility as a club."

Darcy Gardiner and David Swallow compete for the ball during the practice match between Brisbane and Gold Coast at Brighton Homes Arena on February 22, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Brisbane has quite a settled line-up, but there are a few spots on offer from the Grand Final side.

"Conor McKenna's out (with a hamstring strain), so guys like James Madden … we've had guys roll through the wings a bit, Harry Sharp, James Tunstill's been spending a bit of time on the ball, Kai Lohmann's done an incredible job coming back fit and healthy," Andrews said.

"There's a lot of those younger guys who are really pushing our older guys to continue to improve their game, and they're really hungry to get a chance, and put themselves in a position where if they do get a chance, they’ll be ready to go."