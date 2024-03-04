Roy, Calvin and Warnie chat through the last of the practice games

Zac Fisher during the AAMI Community Series match between North Melbourne and St Kilda. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AAMI Community Series helped The Traders confirm their thoughts as they have made minimal changes to their AFL Fantasy Classic teams after watching all nine games.

Usually they're making changes on the daily as players pop, but this year, they haven't needed to as most things went to plan.

The half-back role has been important in their watching. Zac Fisher, Nic Martin and Alex Sexton were all in their teams prior to the final practice matches. Their 100-plus scores have made them even bigger locks.

Rookies stepped up in a big way. Ryley Sanders could be the cash cow of the year after scoring 92 and Darcy Wilson looks a play as he may land a spot on the Saints' wing for round one.

Roy, Calvin and Warnie chat through the nine games with their take on roles, CBAs, kick-ins and the all-important Fantasy numbers.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

In this episode …

3:00 - Collingwood v Richmond.

6:05 - Carlton v Melbourne.

10:50 - Sydney v Brisbane.

19:00 - Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast.

24:10 - Geelong v Essendon.

33:45 - Port Adelaide v Fremantle.

46:45 - Adelaide v West Coast.

52:50 - Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs.

1:03:20 - St Kilda v North Melbourne.

Get AFL Fantasy updates from The Traders in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.