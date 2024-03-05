As Scott Pendlebury gathered his midfield group for a crucial centre bounce late in the fourth quarter, he sensed some doubt had crept into Nick Daicos' mind

Nick Daicos celebrates a goal during the Toyota AFL Grand Final between Collingwood and Brisbane at the MCG on September 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

NICK Daicos has revealed how Scott Pendlebury "tested him out" just moments before the young star's pivotal role in the match-turning centre bounce during Collingwood's Grand Final win last year.

In 44 Sons, this year's season launch film that will premiere on Wednesday night, Daicos and Pendlebury re-live the conversation they had just seconds before Jordan De Goey's late goal that helped secure a nailbiting win over Brisbane.

Daicos' role in the build-up to De Goey's goal has become legendary, with the 21-year-old getting away two clutch handballs in one passage of play to set up a goal that coach Craig McRae has said "will go down in Collingwood folklore".

But Pendlebury recalls that as he gathered his midfield group for the crucial centre bounce, with the Lions two points ahead and with 5min 30sec remaining, he saw "the slightest bit of doubt" from Daicos that he wanted to be part of the game's pivotal moment.

"Scott tested me out – he asked me if I wanted to be in that centre bounce," Daicos recalls in 44 Sons.

"I said 'do you want Tommy (Mitchell) in or myself?'. And he said, 'do you not want to be in this centre bounce?'".

Pendlebury adds: "In that very quick moment, it's probably the first time I've ever seen Nick ever have a slight little bit of doubt if he should be in or not.

"But he goes, 'nah, nah, nah - I'm in'."

Nick Daicos celebrates Collingwood's win over Brisbane in the 2024 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

44 Sons will be broadcast for the first time on Wednesday night at the AFL's season launch in Sydney and be available to watch on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live app.

Featuring exclusive vision and audio from a mic'd up McRae on Grand Final day as well as interviews with the coach, Pendlebury, Nick and Josh Daicos, Darcy Moore, Bobby Hill and Jeff Browne, 44 Sons goes behind the curtain to reveal what went on in the Magpies' rooms during the season and on the last day in September.

The 2024 AFL season launch film, 44 Sons, by the AFL Studios team was directed by Scottnes L. Smith, produced by Jem Rankin and edited by David Smith with sound design by Mark Farrow.