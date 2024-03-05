Join Damian Barrett, Sarah Olle, Josh Gabelich and Nat Edwards as they dissect footy's biggest questions on the very first AFL Daily Round Table

Carlton players look dejected after losing the preliminary final against Brisbane on September 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

IT'S THE very first AFL Daily Round Table, and no one's holding back.

Join Damian Barrett, Sarah Olle, Josh Gabelich and Nat Edwards as they dissect footy's biggest questions heading into Opening Round.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- The best thing about Opening Round

- Will injuries hamper the Blues?

- Why Charlie Cameron is still frustrating Nat

- The fallout from Alastair Clarkson's outburst

- Why Damo's tipping the Cats as premiers

