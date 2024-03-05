A new proposal could see the Lions move away from the Gabba after the Olympics, rather than be without a home ground for four seasons

A general view of the Gabba during the 2023 preliminary final between Brisbane and Carlton. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE could be on the move from the Gabba if a proposed new 70,000-seat stadium for the 2032 Olympic Games gets the green light.

And the Lions are on board.

With less than two weeks remaining in an independent review of the Games venue spending, a local architecture firm has pitched for a drastically upgraded stadium in inner-city Victoria Park.

The current plan was to have the 36,000-seat Gabba demolished late in 2025 and rebuilt in four years at a cost estimated at $2.7 billion ahead of the Games.

This would leave the Lions without a recognised home for up to four seasons.

A general view of Brisbane supporters at the Gabba during round one, season seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Under the new proposal, the Lions would stay at the Gabba while the Victoria Park venue is being built, then take over as its major tenant, along with cricket, once the Games are complete.

The Gabba would then be used as a city greenspace.

Brisbane CEO Greg Swann said the Lions were right behind the new idea that would combine the stadium with education and hospital facilities in Victoria Park.

"We’ve seen what Optus Stadium has done in Perth, what happens in Adelaide, those brand new stadiums bring people to the city, are great for tourism, and this place is growing," Swann said.

"In 20 years time, we’ll have four million people (in Brisbane).

"If it doesn’t go ahead, we’d like to see the Gabba get a lick of paint and an upgrade, but it looks like it’s not going to get knocked over now."

The independent review of Games venues, led by former Brisbane Lord Mayor Graham Quirk, will present its findings on March 18.

With a Queensland state election scheduled in October, the final outcome and decision is expected to be some time away.