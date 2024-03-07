Follow the live coverage from the season-opener between the Swans and Demons

Follow it LIVE: Sydney v Melbourne

THE 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season is here.

Sydney and Melbourne do battle at the SCG on Thursday night in a blockbuster opening game of the season.

SWANS v DEMONS Follow it LIVE

The Swans snuck into the top eight last year despite an injury-riddled campaign that hit their tall stocks particularly hard, and all eyes will be on their emerging key forwards like Logan McDonald, who need to take the reins after Lance Franklin's retirement.

Melbourne has endured an off-season disrupted by off-field sagas and the heartbreaking retirement of Angus Brayshaw. But once the action starts the Demons have the pedigree to again challenge for the top four and chase a second flag to add to their breakthrough premiership in 2021.

Learn More 03:03

The Dees have welcomed back star midfielder Clayton Oliver while Jack Billings, Caleb Windsor and Blake Howes will all play their first game for the club. Charlie Spargo is also in despite not playing any pre-season games due to an Achilles issue.

Former Dees Brodie Grundy and James Jordon will make their Swans debuts against their former clubs, while Tom Papley, Chad Warner and Jake Lloyd will also play having missed last week's AAMI Community Series match against Brisbane.

Oliver will lead a strong Demons midfield group alongside Christian Petracca and Jack Viney against a Swans side that is missing Callum Mills, Luke Parker and Taylor Adams, who are all injured.