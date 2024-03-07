The teams are in for Friday and Saturday's Opening Round clashes

Zac Williams, Deven Robertson and Fin Macrae. Pictures: AFL Photos

SCOTT Pendlebury has overcome a knee injury, while Ash Johnson has been chosen as the man to fill Collingwood’s forward line hole to face Greater Western Sydney on Saturday night.

Zac Williams will play his first AFL game in 18 months for Carlton, while Fin Macrae is a notable absentee for the Pies and Lion Deven Robertson - who has been battling a wrist injury - will also miss his club’s season opener.

In other selection news to drop ahead of Opening Round, Richmond has confirmed Sam Naismith will play his first game in four years, while Dion Prestia and Nick Vlastuin will also line-up against Gold Coast.

>> SCROLL DOWN OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS AND EMERGENCIES

Carlton has named Marc Pittonet as an emergency to face Brisbane on Friday night, opting for Tom De Koning as the main ruck choice, with support from Harry McKay.

Orazio Fantasia will make his Blues debut after nearly a year without playing an AFL game.

But all eyes are on the premiers, with Johnson selected to fill the vacancy left by Dan McStay (knee), and Pendlebury overcoming a training scare late in the pre-season.

Learn More 05:52

John Noble has been recalled after missing out on playing in the Grand Final, with Billy Frampton relegated to the emergency list, while the Giants have selected former No.1 pick Aaron Cadman in their 23-man team after a strong pre-season.

Although Dustin Martin was a confirmed absentee early on Thursday for the Tigers as they confront former coach Damien Hardwick and his Gold Coast Suns on Saturday, Prestia (hamstring) and Vlastuin are right to go.

Malcolm Rosas jnr has overcome a quad injury to win selection for the Suns, while Mac Andrew has been left out altogether.

Brisbane has a settled team to face the Blues, with Kai Lohmann winning a spot on the bench after impressing against Sydney in last week’s AAMI Community Series match at Blacktown.

FRIDAY, MARCH 8

Brisbane v Carlton at the Gabba, 6.40pm AEST

BRISBANE

B: B.Starcevich 37 J.Payne 40 R.Lester 35

HB: K.Coleman 18 H.Andrews 31 D.Gardiner 27

C: J.Fletcher 28 Z.Bailey 33 J.Berry 7

HF: C.Cameron 23 E.Hipwood 30 H.McCluggage 6

F: C.Rayner 16 J.Daniher 3 D.Zorko 15

Foll: O.McInerney 46 J.Dunkley 5 L.Neale 9

I/C: K.Lohmann 1 C.Ah Chee 4 L.McCarthy 11 J.Lyons 17 D.Wilmot 44

Emerg: J.Tunstill 29 D.Fort 32 N.Answerth 43

Notable absentees: Conor McKenna, Deven Robertson, Tom Doedee, Will Ashcroft

CARLTON

B: B.Kemp 17 L.Young 33 A.Saad 42

HB: Z.Williams 6 M.McGovern 11 N.Newman 24

C: B.Acres 13 P.Cripps 9 M.Kennedy 7

HF: G.Hewett 29 C.Curnow 30 M.Owies 44

F: O.Fantasia 14 H.McKay 10 D.Cuningham 28

Foll: T.De Koning 12 A.Cerra 5 S.Docherty 15

I/C: J.Boyd 37 O.Hollands 4 M.Cottrell 46 J.Carroll 16 L.Fogarty 8

Emerg: J.Binns 25 A.Cincotta 39 M.Pittonet 27

New faces: Orazio Fantasia

Notable absentees: Sam Walsh, Jacob Weitering, Caleb Marchbank, Jesse Motlop, Jack Martin, Elijah Hollands, Jack Silvagni

SATURDAY, MARCH 9

Gold Coast v Richmond at Heritage Bank Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

GOLD COAST

B: B.Uwland 32 C.Ballard 10 S.Collins 25

HB: C.Budarick 35 A.Sexton 6 W.Powell 27

C: B.Fiorini 8 T.Miller 11 B.Ellis 4

HF: B.Ainsworth 9 B.Humphrey 19 T.Berry 16

F: B.King 34 M.Rosas 41 L.Casboult 30

Foll: J.Witts - C 28 N.Anderson 15 M.Rowell 18

I/C: S.Flanders 3 N.Holman 7 J.Lukosius 13 D.Swallow 24 D.Macpherson 44

Emerg: R.Atkins 2 W.Graham 26 N.Moyle 49

Notable absentees: Lachie Weller, Ben Long, Mac Andrew

RICHMOND

B: D.Grimes 2 T.Young 45 J.Gibcus 18

HB: J.Short - C 15 D.Rioli 17 N.Vlastuin 1

C: K.McIntosh 33 T.Taranto 14 S.Banks 41

HF: M.Rioli 10 L.Baker 7 S.Campbell 44

F: N.Balta 21 S.Bolton 29 J.Koschitzke 20

Foll: S.Naismith 24 J.Hopper 22 D.Prestia 3

I/C: N.Broad 35 T.Dow 27 J.Ross 5 M.Pickett 50 S.Ryan 32

Emerg: T.Brown 30 S.Green 48 N.Cumberland 38

New faces: Seth Campbell, Jacob Koschitzke

Notable absentees: Dustin Martin, Jack Graham, Toby Nankervis, Tom Lynch, Rhyan Mansell

Greater Western Sydney v Collingwood at Engie Stadium, 7.30pm AED

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

B: H.Himmelberg 27 S.Taylor 15 C.Idun 39

HB: L.Whitfield 6 J.Buckley 44 L.Ash 7

C: X.O'Halloran 33 J.Kelly 22 J.Wehr 10

HF: B.Daniels 16 J.Riccardi 26 T.Bedford 14

F: T.Greene - C 4 J.Hogan 23 C.Brown 46

Foll: K.Briggs 32 S.Coniglio 3 T.Green 12

I/C: C.Ward 8 H.Thomas 28 N.Haynes 19 T.McMullin 31 A.Cadman 5

Emerg: L.Keeffe 25 R.Angwin 9 J.Peatling 20

New faces: Harvey Thomas

Notable absentees: Finn Callaghan, Harry Perryman, Isaac Cumming, Braydon Preuss

COLLINGWOOD

B: B.Maynard 4 D.Moore - C 30 C.Dean 43

HB: S.Pendlebury 10 I.Quaynor 3 N.Daicos 35

C: W.Hoskin-Elliott 32 J.Crisp 25 J.Daicos 7

HF: S.Sidebottom 22 A.Johnson 40 B.Mihocek 41

F: P.Lipinski 1 J.Elliott 5 B.Hill 23

Foll: D.Cameron 14 J.De Goey 2 L.Schultz 8

I/C: J.Noble 9 T.Mitchell 6 B.McCreery 31 O.Markov 37 M.Cox 46

Emerg: B.Frampton 17 F.Macrae 18 H.Harrison 36

New faces: Charlie Dean, Lachie Schultz

Notable absentees: Jeremy Howe, Nathan Murphy, Dan McStay, Fin Macrae