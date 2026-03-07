Follow the all the action from Saturday's Opening Round games

Lachie Whitfield and Connor Macdonald in action during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Hawthorn in Opening Round, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

LAST year's elimination final combatants Greater Western Sydney and Hawthorn kick off Saturday's double-header with a twilight clash at Engie Stadium, before reigning premier Brisbane hosts the Western Bulldogs on Saturday night.

The Giants set themselves to leap higher this season after three promising campaigns fell short at finals time.

But their plans have been thrown into disarray as injuries have mounted up, including to reigning club champion Tom Green.

GIANTS v HAWKS Follow it LIVE

GWS can show it still has improvement to come as it faces a Hawthorn side that knocked it out of finals in week one last year but has its injury concerns of its own.

Greater Western Sydney v Hawthorn at Engie Stadium, 4.15pm AEDT

NO LATE CHANGES

Hawthorn cemented its place among the top half teams last year and pushed into the top four during finals but enters this campaign with growing concerns around its midfield.

The Hawks' best 23 has arguably taken a step backwards with the players that departed at the end of last season, but they will get an early indication of where they sit in the pecking order against the undermanned Giants.

Finn Callaghan has beaten the hip issue that dogged him for much of the pre-season and has been named for Greater Western Sydney.

He will play alongside club debutant Clayton Oliver against a Hawthorn outfit that has full-back Tom Barrass (back) fit and available.

Learn More 02:04

Brisbane will unfurl its premiership flag before hosting the Western Bulldogs on Saturday night at the Gabba.

The Lions begin their back-to-back premiership defence with typical questions over whether the side can maintain the hunger to challenge again even while being the hunted each week.

LIONS v BULLDOGS Follow it LIVE

Yet the Lions list looks even stronger than last year with free agents Oscar Allen and Sam Draper added alongside Academy pick Dan Annable, and a young crop of existing talents with considerable upside.

The Bulldogs will be out to bounce back from a frustrating campaign where they paid a huge price for too often failing to beat the other finals contenders while brushing aside the lesser lights.

The Dogs get the ideal opportunity to show that they can improve in that key area as they begin their season against the reigning premiers while boasting a best 23 packed with top-end talent.

Learn More 02:16

Sam Darcy and Bailey Dale will both play for the Western Bulldogs on Saturday night, beating injury concerns to face the two-time premier, while Cam Rayner will take his place for Brisbane after beating a groin problem.