Max Gawn and Brodie Grundy after the Opening Round match between Melbourne and Sydney at the SCG on March 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY coach John Longmire has lauded ruck recruit Brodie Grundy as "enormous" for rising to the occasion with a starring role against his former side Melbourne at the SCG.

Grundy was unable to break into the Melbourne line-up with captain Max Gawn preferred ahead of him late last season after a much-debated move from Collingwood the previous summer.

SWANS v DEMONS Full match coverage and stats

The 29-year-old played like he had a point to prove in his Swans debut with an influential performance that helped his new side run away to a 12.14 (86) to 9.10 (64) victory on Thursday night.

"His second half was huge," Longmire said.

"He just kept going, just kept ploughing through. His second and third efforts, his work around the footy was enormous.

"I just feel really pleased for him. He's got that one out of the way and now he can settle into his season now, and he's got another big one next week against the Pies."

01:50

Grundy gets the points against former allies

Brodie Grundy shines in his first outing for Sydney, winning the battle against ex-teammate Max Gawn in an enthralling contest

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin had no regrets about letting Grundy leave after only one season despite the ruck returning to haunt his former side.

Grundy was traded to the Demons ahead of the 2023 season after 177 matches in 10 years at the Magpies, but the one-two ruck partnership with Gawn failed to work as well as hoped.

08:48

Full post-match, OR: Swans

Watch Sydney’s press conference after Opening Round’s match against Melbourne

The 202cm ruck had an immediate opportunity to respond against his former teammate and finished with more disposals (22-15), clearances (9-2) and marks (4-1) than Gawn.

"He played exceptionally well, clearly he's a very good player. We know that, we've had him in our environment," Goodwin said. 

"We know what he's capable of doing, and seeing him thrive in Sydney's a good thing for footy.

"So credit to Brodie, he was well prepared. He played well and executed well."

06:20

Highlights: Sydney v Melbourne

The Swans and Demons clash in Opening Round

The Swans were able to overcome an injury-riddled midfield as they dominated the contested disposals 87-64 and beat the Demons at their own game in the second half.

The Demons' midfield was boosted by the return of Clayton Oliver as he played with the senior side for the first time since a disrupted pre-season.

The three-time All-Australian did not look off the pace as he gathered 29 disposals and six clearances without quite having his usual influence around stoppages.

06:02

Full post-match, OR: Demons

Watch Melbourne’s press conference after Opening Round’s match against Sydney

"It was a typical Clayton game, he was pretty tough around the clinches and the contest," Goodwin said.

"He's still got some work to do, he probably fumbled the ball a little bit at times.

"But he'll just evolve and get better the next few weeks, but it's just great to see him happy, healthy and back in the program and we'll get him back to his best pretty quick." 

The Demons will be sweating on the fitness of Jake Bowey after the defender injured a shoulder while diving to prevent a mark inside the Swans' forward 50.

00:43

Bowey blow after sickening shoulder collision

Melbourne defender Jake Bowey leaves the ground hurt after a brutal clash with Justin McInerney

Bowey left the field in significant discomfort in the third term and was later ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

"It's probably looking more like a collarbone at this stage. We just need to make sure we get some scans and get that looked at," Goodwin said.

"It was a pretty courageous effort from him. He put his body on the line and came off second best, but that's what we love about him."

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 01:19

    Umpires and players unite in touching tribute

    Both clubs and umpires come together to pay respects to AFL goal umpire Jesse Baird and partner Luke Davies

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Florent’s freakish running banana opens season in style

    Oliver Florent lands a remarkable first goal to kick off the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Viney refuses to go down in super show of strength

    Jack Viney is pumped up after managing to sneak through this powerful goal

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Papley picks the drop of the footy to perfection

    Tom Papley scores an electric goal after guiding through a beautiful effort at full pace

    AFL
  • 00:43

    From zero to hero: McLean makes amends for horror miss

    Hayden McLean squanders a gilt-edged opportunity right in front of goal before sparing his blushes moments later with a major

    AFL
  • 00:52

    Fritsch catches fire with three in the term

    Bayley Fritsch starts to heat up after half-time with a trio of goals in quick time

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Bowey blow after sickening shoulder collision

    Melbourne defender Jake Bowey leaves the ground hurt after a brutal clash with Justin McInerney

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Warner lights up SCG after hitting one sweet for six

    Chad Warner lifts his side with a stunning effort from outside 50

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Van Rooyen’s accidental goal is simply extraordinary

    Jacob van Rooyen earns one wild major after a marking attempt fortuitously finds his lower knee before drifting through

    AFL
  • 06:20

    Highlights: Sydney v Melbourne

    The Swans and Demons clash in Opening Round

    AFL
  • 01:50

    Grundy gets the points against former allies

    Brodie Grundy shines in his first outing for Sydney, winning the battle against ex-teammate Max Gawn in an enthralling contest

    AFL
  • 06:02

    Full post-match, OR: Demons

    Watch Melbourne’s press conference after Opening Round’s match against Sydney

    AFL
  • 08:48

    Full post-match, OR: Swans

    Watch Sydney’s press conference after Opening Round’s match against Melbourne

    AFL