HAVE you had an interrupted pre-season but still want to hit round one running? Never fear, Roy is here to give you the bones to build a team capable of winning the car, let alone your office league.

Here is a balanced structure of players I consider 'locks' for one reason or another, which will allow you to fill the gaps with some of your favourites and instantly get some wins on the board. Basically, it saves you the time researching all the cheap young guys, so here is a chance to quickly get to know my locks before you select them.

Lachie Whitfield: If Tom Stewart combined with Harry Sheezel, the end result would be what we saw from the Giants star half back against the Pies. He was back to his absolute best and although he has a round three bye, the price rise, low break even and games against the Roos and Eagles in the first to weeks make it hard to say no.

Elliot Yeo: Has looked as fit and strong as he has in a long time. Yeo has spent the pre-season playing in the midfield, where he has proven to be a bull in the past and he is heavily under priced.

Zac Williams: After almost two years stuck on the sidelines with injury, Zac Williams was all that was holding the Blues together in the first half against the Lions, when he racked up 50 points in that time. Although he slowed up and has an unfortunate round two bye, he is a gun and priced well below his worth.

Nick Coffied: It appears the former Saint is going to be given the opportunities he has been craving, which leaves him in bargain price territory. He looked good in the AAMI Community Series, taking six marks and scoring 59.

Zach Reid: The Bombers defender had an outstanding game in the Community Series against the Cats, taking an impressive seven marks to go with 15 possessions for a score of 67 to all but lock himself in for round one.

Blake Howes: The cheat code of Opening Round is in full swing for this one. Howes surprised many Fantasy coaches with his scoring prowess in his debut, with seven marks and 17 possessions for 74 leaving him with a low break even and prime cash cow candidate.

Midfield

Colby McKercher: The Tassie boy is an absolute jet and will start the season providing the Roos with some drive off half back. He overcame a slow start in the Community Series game against the Saints before recovering to collect 18 possessions and score 63.

Matt Roberts: The Swan embraced his role across half back and was so good he ended up being his side's fifth-best scorer in the Opening Round match up with the Dees. He looked right at home, collecting 19 possessions and taking an impressive eight marks for a score of 91. He is going to make cash really fast and get DPP to top it off.

Ryley Sanders: Another Tassie machine set for DPP is the Bulldogs young gun. He played a high half forward role in the Community Series game against the Hawks and certainly didn't need CBAs to find the ball, collecting 30 possessions on his way to 92.

Jhye Clark: We were excited about this kid last year before injury derailed his season, so the bright side is we get him cheap now. He had 17 possessions in his Community Series game against the Bombers for a respectable score of 68. He has been receiving plenty of CBAs this pre-season and will be a prime cash cow.

Ruck

Brodie Grundy: The Ruck Pig was back to his best in his Swans debut in a tough match up with Max Gawn. He turned back the clock, collecting 23 possessions, four marks, six tackles and 33 hit outs for 118, proving he is well under priced and set for significant price movement.

Harry Barnett: Harry's time will come for the Eagles, but at this stage he is the best bet if you're using the backup ruck position for captain loophole purposes. His DPP also makes him handy for Luke Jackson owners who will need to cover for Grundy or potentially Gawn.

Forward

Isaac Heeney: The talented Swan embraced his opportunities through the midfield in Opening Round, attending 14 CBAs while collecting 26 possessions, five marks and laying seven tackles for 121. He is set for a significant price rise as a result, especially if the role persists for the injury-hit Swans.

James Jordon: The mid pricer overcame a slow start in his Swans debut, playing against his former club. He recovered to collect 18 possessions, three marks and lay an impressive seven tackles for 76. He will have some nice price rises in the coming weeks leading into his bye.

Alex Sexton: It was sexy time alright! The former forward embraced his role down back in Opening Round, knocking up 80 points from 21 possessions and eight marks while going at an impressive 71 per cent to ensure he holds the role. A great cash cow, especially in the forward line.

Harley Reid: The No.1 pick recovered from a slow match simulation hitout to play an impressive game against the Crows in the Community Series where he attended 17 CBAs, as well as drifted across half back for a well-rounded game and 73 points.

Darcy Wilson: The Saints' first draft selection has taken no time to impress, putting on a show in the Community Series. He controlled a wing against the Roos, collecting 24 possessions and taking 10 marks for an impressive 97.

Charlie Lazzaro: The Roo has done his time and is ready to make consistent contributions at the top level. He topped off a great finish to 2023 with an impressive pre-season and good Community Series game with 21 possessions and 80 points, which included eight CBAs.

Caleb Windsor: The young Dee's score didn't reflect the way he looked on debut, eventually scoring 45 from his 13 possessions. He looks more than comfortable at the level and should remain in the side long enough to generate plenty of cash.

