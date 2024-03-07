Blues coach Michael Voss knows what his side must do to be in flag contention again in 2024

Chris Fagan and Michael Voss pose for a photo during an Opening Round media opportunity in Brisbane on March 7, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

MICHAEL Voss says Carlton doesn't have to look far when figuring out how to make the jump to a premiership.

After a rocky first half of 2023, the Blues stormed home over the back half of the season before being overrun in a preliminary final by Brisbane at the Gabba.

Now, they start their season against the same opponents at the same venue on Friday night, and Voss says his team can learn something from the Lions.

"We took a fair leaf out of the two Grand Final teams," Voss said on Thursday.

"They've had four or five years where they've been around the mark and have had their own experiences in the back end of seasons.

"One thing they've been is extremely consistent home and away sides, so they've given themselves an opportunity to be in strong positions at the end of the season and that's something we haven't been able to replicate.

Michael Voss watched on as his team leaves the field after the preliminary final match between Brisbane and Carlton at The Gabba on September 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"For me, that's about consistency, it's not just about one round, but how we roll it out for 23. This is only our start."

Voss was at his steadfast best at a joint press conference with Chris Fagan at Brisbane's Kangaroo Point cliffs, saying the opposition, and not the venue where the Lions were unbeaten in 2023, was a bigger factor.

"We're aware of the challenge in front of us. It's going to have to be our best football to get a result," he said.

"We're really looking forward to it, we can't wait.

"Where we finished is where we get to start and there's something in that for us."