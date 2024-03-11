IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- What's in store for the Saints this season after a year of exploration in 2023?
- The Saints draftee that is a lock for round one
- Why Hardwick's move to the Suns is drawing comparisons to Leigh Matthews' move to Brisbane in the 90s
- Could Matt Rowell be a Brownlow contender in 2024?
Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.