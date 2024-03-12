Join Damian Barrett, Sarah Olle, Josh Gabelich and Nat Edwards as they dissect footy's biggest questions on AFL Daily Round Table

Xavier Duursma during Essendon's match simulation against St Kilda in February, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL DAILY Round Table returns for another week and no one's holding back.

Join Damian Barrett, Sarah Olle, Josh Gabelich and Nat Edwards as they dissect footy's biggest questions heading into round one.

AFL Daily Round Table is a new in-depth podcast offering, dissecting the week that was and looking ahead to the upcoming round.

A new episode lands every Tuesday to accompany the regular Daily drops every morning.

0:00: Introduction

1:00: Sarah dealing with grasshoppers

2:00: Opening Round concept, do we like it? Does it compromise the competition?

8:00: What we loved from the weekend?

14:00: How we are assessing life under the AFL's new regime

16:40: Damo on the 'overreaction' to the Mason Cox incident

17:55: The Royal Family editing photos - Sarah's weekly rant

21:00: Can we trust the Bombers in 2024?

25:00: Gabo on Hawthorn's pre-season camp

27:00: Nat will be at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday night

31:00: Cuddly Ross Lyon is back in 2024

33:00: What we're looking forward to in Round 1?

36:00: Why Damo will miss Saturday's games

