AFL DAILY Round Table returns for another week and no one's holding back.
Join Damian Barrett, Sarah Olle, Josh Gabelich and Nat Edwards as they dissect footy's biggest questions heading into round one.
AFL Daily Round Table is a new in-depth podcast offering, dissecting the week that was and looking ahead to the upcoming round.
A new episode lands every Tuesday to accompany the regular Daily drops every morning.
0:00: Introduction
1:00: Sarah dealing with grasshoppers
2:00: Opening Round concept, do we like it? Does it compromise the competition?
8:00: What we loved from the weekend?
14:00: How we are assessing life under the AFL's new regime
16:40: Damo on the 'overreaction' to the Mason Cox incident
17:55: The Royal Family editing photos - Sarah's weekly rant
21:00: Can we trust the Bombers in 2024?
25:00: Gabo on Hawthorn's pre-season camp
27:00: Nat will be at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday night
31:00: Cuddly Ross Lyon is back in 2024
33:00: What we're looking forward to in Round 1?
36:00: Why Damo will miss Saturday's games
