GOLD Coast half-back Wil Powell has capped a month to remember by inking a long-term contract extension with the Suns.

The 24-year-old has signed on until at least the end of 2029, adding a further four years to a deal that already had 12 months remaining on it.

It comes just weeks after Powell's partner Bailee gave birth to their son, Theo.

Powell's journey at the Suns has been quite the ride, since then-list manager Scott Clayton plucked him from relative obscurity in Western Australia to select him with the 19th pick in the 2017 AFL Draft.

In the ensuing years, Powell has developed into a well-rounded defender that is strong overhead, clean at ground level, and an exquisite ball-user by foot.

It wasn't always easy going, though.

Speaking to AFL.com.au, Powell described himself as an "immature 18-year-old" when drafted that struggled to build relationships in his first year at the club.

He was homesick.

"Because of my immaturity, I wasn't making relationships in the club," he said.

"I'd say some stupid things here and there and people would turn their eyes away from me, and I found that quite difficult because I was a bit of a class clown and my mates, when we were back at high school, did enjoy that thing because it got a cheap gag.

"But you come to a footy club and it's a process-orientated, professional environment."

Wil Powell is tackled by Willem Drew and Willie Rioli during Gold Coast's clash against Port Adelaide in round 17, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

That professionalism eventually rubbed off on the slightly-built teenager, aided by his parents, two sisters and three dogs moving across the country to live with him during his second season.

Powell said although Theo was still less than a month old, parenthood had already given him a different perspective.

"Before he came along it was footy, footy, footy. I'd come home and I used to watch footy on the tele or on my laptop or go on my phone to read comments about footy," he said.

"Now you get home, and you don't even pick up the laptop, don't even pick up your phone.

"I have the little fella on my chest burping and vomiting and changing his nappy.

"It's the last thing you think about coming home, is footy. It's been so good."

Powell was magnificent in the first-up win over Richmond, earning eight votes in the AFL Coaches Association's champion player award for his 28 disposals, that included 11 intercepts and six score involvements.

He is "over the moon" to sign the contract and ensure at least five more years of financial security for his young family.

"I feel respected at the Suns, and I feel like I'm a bit of a leader for the younger kids coming though now," Powell said.

"Who would have thought? If they said, 'We're going to draft you and you're going to play until you're 29 and hopefully more' … honestly, I would have laughed at them.

"I would never have thought I'd get this far."