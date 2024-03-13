A decision on whether Crows forward Taylor Walker is fit to face Gold Coast will likely be left until game day

Taylor Walker looks dejected after Adelaide's loss to Collingwood in round 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE may leave a decision until game-day on whether ace forward Taylor Walker is fit to face Gold Coast, coach Matthew Nicks says.

The All-Australian is battling a back injury ahead of the Crows' away season-opener against the Suns on Saturday night.

Walker has been sidelined for the past two trainings and restricted to light duties at Wednesday's main session.

"We might have to leave that one until nearly a game-day decision," Nicks told reporters on Wednesday.

"He's a professional, he's an experienced player. He's the one who knows best on whether he'll be right to play.

"And so in the end we'll consult and we'll talk through it but he'll make that decision on 'is he going to make the team better on the weekend' and we'll leave that one really in his hands."

Nicks said the 33-year-old's injury was minor but complete recovery was as yet unknown.

"He's confident that he's going to be OK but you just never know with these things, how they recover," he said.

"We will watch him physically and we'll help him with that decision but ultimately he knows where he's at.

"He's passionate so we've got to be careful in that space - he will want to play.

"He wants to be out there, he just loves playing footy."

Nicks is entering his fifth year as Adelaide coach with his contract expiring at season's end but said there was "no panic" about sealing a fresh deal.

"It would be nice to have a (new) contract done," Nicks said.

"But at the same time it hasn't been the focus for me or the footy club.

"The focus has been about the off-season, preparing, improving on last year.

"It (another contract) is still not really the focus at the moment but conversations are being had and there's no panic around that.

"That will look after itself and I'm confident we're on the same page from a point of view of what I'm looking for in the future and what the footy club wants to do."

Matthew Nicks with Adelaide players during their 2024 team photo day at West Lakes. Picture: AFL Photos

Nicks welcomed bullish forecasts of Adelaide returning to the finals for the first time since losing the 2017 decider.

"There's a lot of expectation out there, as there should be," he said.

"But at the same time ... you have got to earn the right to get in there.

"That's where we're at at the moment. We're a young side still, we're still developing ... but we're going to embrace the expectation."