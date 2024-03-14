Josh Gibcus has suffered a suspected season-ending knee injury in Richmond's clash with Carlton

Josh Gibcus is injured during the match between Carlton and Richmond at the MCG in round one, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

RISING Richmond defender Josh Gibcus appears to have suffered a serious right knee injury during the second quarter of Thursday night's match against Carlton.

The 20-year-old soared high to spoil a ball, landing heavily with a relatively straight leg, with his foot appearing to plant in the turf, and was stretchered off the field.

"It's a suspected ACL. We'll get an MRI tomorrow, but poor kid deserves a break," Richmond footy boss Tim Livingstone said.

"He battled all through last year with his head up, and he's praying for it, but it doesn't look good at the moment."

Wearing Alex Rance's old No.18, it was a scene eerily reminiscent of the champion Richmond defender's own torn ACL, also suffered against Carlton at the start of a season.

Gibcus missed the entirety of the 2023 season with a serious hamstring injury.

The highly regarded interceptor had returned to football relatively spritely, showing his talent and composure in his first 1.5 games back.

The Tigers were already down a player, after midfielder Dion Prestia was subbed off at quarter-time with yet another hamstring injury.

The injury carnage continued for the Tigers after half-time, with key defender Tylar Young ruled out with concussion.