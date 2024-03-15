MELBOURNE has rung the changes after its last-quarter collapse against Sydney, bringing back veteran forward Ben Brown among five new faces for Sunday's clash with the Western Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs have overlooked young tall Sam Darcy while Fremantle will be without midfielder Jaeger O'Meara against Brisbane, which has named Conor McKenna in place of Keidean Coleman (knee).
In Sunday's early game at the MCG, Kozzy Pickett returns from suspension and he will be joined by veteran talls Tom McDonald and Brown, along with defender Marty Hore who will play his first game in his second stint at the club, and young midfielder Taj Woewodin.
Injured pair Jake Bowey and Charlie Spargo go out of the side, along with dropped trio Adam Tomlinson, Josh Schache and Bailey Laurie.
The Bulldogs have opted for experienced big man Rory Lobb over young forward Darcy. Caleb Daniel has been named on the five-man bench.
Fremantle will be without O'Meara, but former Gold Coast wingman Jeremy Sharp will make his club debut, as will versatile tall Oscar McDonald, now at his third club after stints at Melbourne and Carlton. Tall swingman Brennan Cox has been passed fit and is on the bench.
The Lions have chosen to go with Darcy Gardiner down back ahead of Jack Payne, who was unlucky to miss the 2023 Grand Final loss to Collingwood with an ankle injury.
Port Adelaide has confirmed the club debuts of recruits Esava Ratugolea, Brandon Zerk-Thatcher and Ivan Soldo at Adelaide Oval, while West Coast's No.1 pick Harley Reid will play his much-anticipated first game and former Hawk Tyler Brockman will also turn out in Eagles colours for the first time.
SUNDAY, MARCH 17
Melbourne v Western Bulldogs at the MCG, 1pm AEDT
MELBOURNE
IN: M.Hore, K.Pickett, T.McDonald, T.Woewodin, B.Brown
OUT: A.Tomlinson (omitted), J.Bowey (collarbone), J.Schache (omitted), C.Spargo (Achilles), B.Laurie (omitted)
Last week's sub: Jack Billings
WESTERN BULLDOGS
B: L.Bramble 29 L.Jones 19 N.Coffield 17
HB: E.Richards 20 B.Khamis 24 B.Dale 31
C: J.Harmes 22 A.Treloar 1 H.Gallagher 12
HF: R.Sanders 9 R.Lobb 7 C.Weightman 3
F: R.West 14 A.Naughton 33 J.Ugle-Hagan 2
Foll: T.English 44 M.Bontempelli - C 4 T.Liberatore 21
I/C: J.Johannisen 39 L.Vandermeer 23 B.Williams 34 C.Daniel 35 L.McNeil 30
Emerg: J.O'Donnell 18 O.Baker 13 S.Darcy 10
Port Adelaide v West Coast at Adelaide Oval, 3.30pm ACDT
PORT ADELAIDE
B: R.Burton 3 E.Ratugolea 27 B.Zerk-Thatcher 25
HB: L.Jones 34 A.Aliir 21 D.Houston 5
C: M.Bergman 14 C.Rozee - C 1 T.Boak 10
HF: D.Byrne-Jones 33 T.Marshall 4 J.Horne-Francis 18
F: J.McEntee 41 C.Dixon 22 W.Rioli 15
Foll: I.Soldo 13 O.Wines 16 Z.Butters 9
I/C: K.Farrell 6 J.Mead 44 F.Evans 31 W.Drew 28 J.Finlayson 11
Emerg: J.Burgoyne 7 D.Williams 23 J.Sweet 24
WEST COAST
B: A.Witherden 23 T.Barrass 37 B.Hough 19
HB: L.Duggan 14 J.McGovern 20 T.Cole 28
C: J.Hunt 5 E.Yeo 6 A.Gaff 3
HF: N.Long 13 J.Darling 27 J.Petruccelle 21
F: J.Waterman 2 O.Allen - C 12 J.Cripps 15
Foll: B.Williams 32 T.Kelly 11 H.Reid 9
I/C: R.Ginbey 7 T.Brockman 10 L.Edwards 16 C.Chesser 18 C.Jamieson 40
Emerg: J.Jones 31 R.Maric 41 T.Dewar 43
Fremantle v Brisbane at Optus Stadium, 3.50pm AWST
FREMANTLE
B: J.Aish 11 A.Pearce - C 25 J.Clark 6
HB: L.Ryan 13 E.Hughes 15 O.McDonald 21
C: M.Johnson 44 N.Fyfe 7 J.Sharp 14
HF: T.Emmett 18 J.Treacy 35 M.Frederick 32
F: S.Switkowski 39 J.Amiss 24 M.Walters 10
Foll: L.Jackson 9 C.Serong 3 A.Brayshaw 8
I/C: B.Cox 36 B.Banfield 41 K.Worner 23 H.Young 26 N.Erasmus 28
Emerg: C.Simpson 29 W.Brodie 17 L.Reidy 42
BRISBANE
IN: C.McKenna, D.Robertson, N.Answerth
OUT: K.Coleman (knee), L.Neale (hamstring), J.Payne (omitted)
Last week's sub: Kai Lohmann