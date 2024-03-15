The teams are in for Sunday's round one matches

Ben Brown, Jaeger O'Meara, Sam Darcy. Pictures: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has rung the changes after its last-quarter collapse against Sydney, bringing back veteran forward Ben Brown among five new faces for Sunday's clash with the Western Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs have overlooked young tall Sam Darcy while Fremantle will be without midfielder Jaeger O'Meara against Brisbane, which has named Conor McKenna in place of Keidean Coleman (knee).

In Sunday's early game at the MCG, Kozzy Pickett returns from suspension and he will be joined by veteran talls Tom McDonald and Brown, along with defender Marty Hore who will play his first game in his second stint at the club, and young midfielder Taj Woewodin.

Injured pair Jake Bowey and Charlie Spargo go out of the side, along with dropped trio Adam Tomlinson, Josh Schache and Bailey Laurie.

The Bulldogs have opted for experienced big man Rory Lobb over young forward Darcy. Caleb Daniel has been named on the five-man bench.

Fremantle will be without O'Meara, but former Gold Coast wingman Jeremy Sharp will make his club debut, as will versatile tall Oscar McDonald, now at his third club after stints at Melbourne and Carlton. Tall swingman Brennan Cox has been passed fit and is on the bench.

The Lions have chosen to go with Darcy Gardiner down back ahead of Jack Payne, who was unlucky to miss the 2023 Grand Final loss to Collingwood with an ankle injury.

Port Adelaide has confirmed the club debuts of recruits Esava Ratugolea, Brandon Zerk-Thatcher and Ivan Soldo at Adelaide Oval, while West Coast's No.1 pick Harley Reid will play his much-anticipated first game and former Hawk Tyler Brockman will also turn out in Eagles colours for the first time.

SUNDAY, MARCH 17

Melbourne v Western Bulldogs at the MCG, 1pm AEDT

MELBOURNE

IN: M.Hore, K.Pickett, T.McDonald, T.Woewodin, B.Brown

OUT: A.Tomlinson (omitted), J.Bowey (collarbone), J.Schache (omitted), C.Spargo (Achilles), B.Laurie (omitted)

Last week's sub: Jack Billings

WESTERN BULLDOGS

B: L.Bramble 29 L.Jones 19 N.Coffield 17

HB: E.Richards 20 B.Khamis 24 B.Dale 31

C: J.Harmes 22 A.Treloar 1 H.Gallagher 12

HF: R.Sanders 9 R.Lobb 7 C.Weightman 3

F: R.West 14 A.Naughton 33 J.Ugle-Hagan 2

Foll: T.English 44 M.Bontempelli - C 4 T.Liberatore 21

I/C: J.Johannisen 39 L.Vandermeer 23 B.Williams 34 C.Daniel 35 L.McNeil 30

Emerg: J.O'Donnell 18 O.Baker 13 S.Darcy 10

Port Adelaide v West Coast at Adelaide Oval, 3.30pm ACDT

PORT ADELAIDE

B: R.Burton 3 E.Ratugolea 27 B.Zerk-Thatcher 25

HB: L.Jones 34 A.Aliir 21 D.Houston 5

C: M.Bergman 14 C.Rozee - C 1 T.Boak 10

HF: D.Byrne-Jones 33 T.Marshall 4 J.Horne-Francis 18

F: J.McEntee 41 C.Dixon 22 W.Rioli 15

Foll: I.Soldo 13 O.Wines 16 Z.Butters 9

I/C: K.Farrell 6 J.Mead 44 F.Evans 31 W.Drew 28 J.Finlayson 11

Emerg: J.Burgoyne 7 D.Williams 23 J.Sweet 24

WEST COAST

B: A.Witherden 23 T.Barrass 37 B.Hough 19

HB: L.Duggan 14 J.McGovern 20 T.Cole 28

C: J.Hunt 5 E.Yeo 6 A.Gaff 3

HF: N.Long 13 J.Darling 27 J.Petruccelle 21

F: J.Waterman 2 O.Allen - C 12 J.Cripps 15

Foll: B.Williams 32 T.Kelly 11 H.Reid 9

I/C: R.Ginbey 7 T.Brockman 10 L.Edwards 16 C.Chesser 18 C.Jamieson 40

Emerg: J.Jones 31 R.Maric 41 T.Dewar 43

Fremantle v Brisbane at Optus Stadium, 3.50pm AWST

FREMANTLE

B: J.Aish 11 A.Pearce - C 25 J.Clark 6

HB: L.Ryan 13 E.Hughes 15 O.McDonald 21

C: M.Johnson 44 N.Fyfe 7 J.Sharp 14

HF: T.Emmett 18 J.Treacy 35 M.Frederick 32

F: S.Switkowski 39 J.Amiss 24 M.Walters 10

Foll: L.Jackson 9 C.Serong 3 A.Brayshaw 8

I/C: B.Cox 36 B.Banfield 41 K.Worner 23 H.Young 26 N.Erasmus 28

Emerg: C.Simpson 29 W.Brodie 17 L.Reidy 42

BRISBANE

IN: C.McKenna, D.Robertson, N.Answerth

OUT: K.Coleman (knee), L.Neale (hamstring), J.Payne (omitted)

Last week's sub: Kai Lohmann