With plenty of players left to pick from, selecting a team from scratch could still win you a Toyota HiLux

Nat Fyfe shrugs off a Jack Buckley tackle during Fremantle's clash with GWS in round 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S not too late.

While four teams (Richmond, Carlton, Collingwood and Sydney) are locked, you can still enter Toyota AFL Fantasy Classic … and have a huge shot at winning a major prize.

Sure, there are a few options no longer available, but a good team can still be picked.

Cash cows under $300k

We've been drip fed news of debutants and returning players who offer plenty of value this season.

The names to consider as last on-field selections and to fill your bench:

Nick Watson (MID/FWD, $288,000) – Hawthorn

Zach Reid (DEF, $253,000) – Essendon

Colby McKercher (MID, $297,000) – North Melbourne

Zane Duursma (MID/FWD, $291,000) – North Melbourne

Charlie Lazzaro (MID/FWD, $288,000) – North Melbourne

Aaron Cadman (FWD, $221,000) – Greater Western Sydney

Toby Pink (DEF, $200,000) – North Melbourne

Harvey Thomas (MID/FWD, $200,000) – Greater Western Sydney

Oliver Dempsey (FWD, $252,000) – Geelong

Darcy Wilson (MID/FWD, $249,000) – St Kilda

Jhye Clark (MID, $237,000) – Geelong

Lance Collard (FWD, $219,000) – St Kilda

Shaun Mannagh (MID/FWD, $200,000) – Geelong

James Borlase (DEF, $289,000) – Adelaide

Bodhi Uwland (DEF, $219,000) – Gold Coast

Chris Burgess (FWD, $200,000) – Adelaide

Ryley Sanders (MID, $285,000) – Western Bulldogs

Taj Woewodin (FWD, $285,000) – Melbourne

Caleb Windsor (MID/FWD, $282,000) – Melbourne

Lachlan McNeil (FWD, $248,000) – Western Bulldogs

Blake Howes (DEF, $200,000) – Melbourne

Harvey Gallagher (FWD, $200,000) – Western Bulldogs

Harley Reid (MID/FWD, $300,000) – West Coast

Callum Jamieson (FWD, $298,000) – West Coast

Jeremy Sharp (MID, $284,000) – Fremantle

Karl Worner (DEF, $278,000) – Fremantle

Kai Lohmann (FWD, $257,000) – Brisbane

A team made up of players yet to play

After a big pre-season and some nervous moments this week piecing our teams together, picking a squad with players from the 14 clubs yet to play was still doable.

Key team announcement and lockout times

Saturday, March 16

Partial lockout: Essendon v Hawthorn, MCG, 1.45pm AEDT

Partial lockout: Greater Western Sydney v North Melbourne, Engie Stadium, 4.35pm AEDT

Partial lockout: Geelong v St Kilda, GMHBA Stadium, 7.30pm AEDT

Partial lockout: Gold Coast v Adelaide, People First Stadium, 7.10pm AEST

Sunday, March 17

Partial lockout: Melbourne v Western Bulldogs, MCG, 1pm AEDT

Partial lockout: Port Adelaide v West Coast, Adelaide Oval, 3.30pm ACDT

Full lockout: Fremantle v Brisbane, Optus Stadium, 3.50pm AWST