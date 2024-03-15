IT'S not too late.
While four teams (Richmond, Carlton, Collingwood and Sydney) are locked, you can still enter Toyota AFL Fantasy Classic … and have a huge shot at winning a major prize.
Sure, there are a few options no longer available, but a good team can still be picked.
Cash cows under $300k
We've been drip fed news of debutants and returning players who offer plenty of value this season.
The names to consider as last on-field selections and to fill your bench:
Nick Watson (MID/FWD, $288,000) – Hawthorn
Zach Reid (DEF, $253,000) – Essendon
Colby McKercher (MID, $297,000) – North Melbourne
Zane Duursma (MID/FWD, $291,000) – North Melbourne
Charlie Lazzaro (MID/FWD, $288,000) – North Melbourne
Aaron Cadman (FWD, $221,000) – Greater Western Sydney
Toby Pink (DEF, $200,000) – North Melbourne
Harvey Thomas (MID/FWD, $200,000) – Greater Western Sydney
Oliver Dempsey (FWD, $252,000) – Geelong
Darcy Wilson (MID/FWD, $249,000) – St Kilda
Jhye Clark (MID, $237,000) – Geelong
Lance Collard (FWD, $219,000) – St Kilda
Shaun Mannagh (MID/FWD, $200,000) – Geelong
James Borlase (DEF, $289,000) – Adelaide
Bodhi Uwland (DEF, $219,000) – Gold Coast
Chris Burgess (FWD, $200,000) – Adelaide
Ryley Sanders (MID, $285,000) – Western Bulldogs
Taj Woewodin (FWD, $285,000) – Melbourne
Caleb Windsor (MID/FWD, $282,000) – Melbourne
Lachlan McNeil (FWD, $248,000) – Western Bulldogs
Blake Howes (DEF, $200,000) – Melbourne
Harvey Gallagher (FWD, $200,000) – Western Bulldogs
Harley Reid (MID/FWD, $300,000) – West Coast
Callum Jamieson (FWD, $298,000) – West Coast
Jeremy Sharp (MID, $284,000) – Fremantle
Karl Worner (DEF, $278,000) – Fremantle
Kai Lohmann (FWD, $257,000) – Brisbane
A team made up of players yet to play
After a big pre-season and some nervous moments this week piecing our teams together, picking a squad with players from the 14 clubs yet to play was still doable.
Key team announcement and lockout times
Saturday, March 16
Partial lockout: Essendon v Hawthorn, MCG, 1.45pm AEDT
Partial lockout: Greater Western Sydney v North Melbourne, Engie Stadium, 4.35pm AEDT
Partial lockout: Geelong v St Kilda, GMHBA Stadium, 7.30pm AEDT
Partial lockout: Gold Coast v Adelaide, People First Stadium, 7.10pm AEST
Sunday, March 17
Partial lockout: Melbourne v Western Bulldogs, MCG, 1pm AEDT
Partial lockout: Port Adelaide v West Coast, Adelaide Oval, 3.30pm ACDT
Full lockout: Fremantle v Brisbane, Optus Stadium, 3.50pm AWST