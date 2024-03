Join Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich for AFL Daily

Collingwood players look dejected after a loss to Sydney in round one, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

- Why 0-2 grand finalists shouldn't panic

- The Magpies are missing Nathan Murphy

- Clayton Oliver was "unbelievable" in the Demons' win over the Bulldogs

- Damo's top five

