The Match Review for Friday night's round one match is in

Justin McInerney is tackled by Lachie Schultz during round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

LACHIE Schultz's first game as a Magpie has come at a cost, with the small forward fined $1250 for attempting to trip Sydney's Justin McInerney during Friday night's round one game.

The incident occurred in the fourth quarter, and Schultz has been slapped with a $1875 fine, which has been reduced to $1250 with an early plea.

It's Schulz's first offence of the kind.

No other charges were laid.