ISAAC Heeney has jumped to the top of the leaderboard in the race for the AFLCA's Champion Player Award, with the Sydney star one of six midfielders to pick up a perfect 10 votes in round one.

Heeney grabbed 10 votes against Collingwood on Friday night, a week after getting nine against Melbourne in Opening Round.

The Swan is one vote clear of Gold Coast's Matt Rowell, who picked up eight votes against Adelaide this week after getting 10 against Richmond in Opening Round. Touk Miller and Noah Anderson also picked eight votes from the Suns v Crows game.

Heeney joined Archie Perkins, Tom Green, Patrick Dangerfield, Connor Rozee and Caleb Serong in getting 10 votes for their respective clubs in round one.

Clayton Oliver picked up nine votes for his strong showing against the Western Bulldogs, while Mitch McGovern led the way for Carlton with eight in its win over Richmond.

Giants pair Green and Jesse Hogan are in the top five after picking up votes in consecutive weeks, while Harry McKay grabbed three against the Tigers after getting a perfect 10 in Opening Round.

Carlton v Richmond

8 Mitch McGovern (CARL) 
7 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
6 Nick Vlastuin (RICH)
5 Noah Balta (RICH)
3 Harry McKay (CARL)
1 Toby Nankervis (RICH)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:38

    ‘G erupts as last week’s hero McKay claims first goal

    Carlton forward Harry McKay picks up where he left off with a strong mark and finish to open the scoring

    AFL
  • 00:59

    Blues fans irate after Lynch lands two from free kicks

    Returning Tiger Tom Lynch scores an early double, much to the dismay of the Carlton faithful

    AFL
  • 00:52

    Heartbreak for luckless young Tiger with knee injury

    Richmond’s Josh Gibcus is stretchered off the field after this awkward landing in the second term

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Taranto turns one to perfection as Richmond runs hot

    The Tigers continue to build on their slender lead with this quality finish from Tim Taranto

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Balta bobbing up everywhere in tireless showing

    Noah Balta provides his side a constant outlet as both a forward and defender

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Cerra curler comes up big for Blues

    Adam Cerra adds to his side’s impressive run of goals in the final term with this ripping snap

    AFL
  • 00:52

    Tiger’s incredible goal-saving tackle rocks Curnow

    Nick Vlastuin stuns the MCG with this massive tackle in the goalsquare to prevent an otherwise certain major to Charlie Curnow

    AFL
  • 03:27

    Last two mins: Final-quarter Blues surge edges brave Tigers

    The thrilling final moments between Carlton and Richmond in round one

    AFL
  • 06:15

    Highlights: Carlton v Richmond

    The Blues and Tigers clash in round one

    AFL
  • 09:36

    Full post-match, R1: Tigers

    Watch Richmond’s press conference after round one’s match against Carlton

    AFL
  • 10:48

    Full post-match, R1: Blues

    Watch Carlton’s press conference after round one’s match against Richmond

    AFL
  • 14:09

    Mini-Match: Carlton v Richmond

    Extended highlights of the Blues and Tigers clash in round one

    AFL

Collingwood v Sydney

10 Isaac Heeney (SYD)
5 Chad Warner (SYD)
5 James Rowbottom (SYD)
5 Nick Daicos (COLL)
5 Errol Gulden (SYD)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 02:30

    Collingwood celebrates premiership flag unfurling

    The Magpies unfurl their 16th flag ahead of their first home game of the season

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Warner picks Pie’s pocket and buries opener

    Chad Warner does brilliantly to intercept Steele Sidebottom’s handball before finishing with class

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Bobby bursts through after Swans spoil each other

    Some miscommunication between two Sydney players allows Bobby Hill to swoop in for an early goal

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Swans siege as McDonald eats up double major

    Logan McDonald continues his side’s second-quarter onslaught with two goals in quick time

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Schultz swarmed by army after frantic first goal

    Collingwood recruit Lachie Schultz gets surrounded by teammates after this much-needed major in new colours

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Skipper’s shoddy kick allows Swan to waltz on in

    Collingwood captain Darcy Moore makes a rare error trying to switch the footy and coughs up a goal to Justin McInerney

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Heeney too big, too strong and can do no wrong

    Isaac Heeney continues to shine for the Swans with a couple of powerful marks and goals to add to his side’s party

    AFL
  • 06:01

    Highlights: Collingwood v Sydney

    The Magpies and Swans clash in round one

    AFL
  • 01:44

    Warner brings wow factor to 'G with three

    Chad Warner produces an electrifying three-goal performance to run rings around the Magpies

    AFL
  • 10:23

    Full post-match, R1: Magpies

    Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round one’s match against Sydney

    AFL
  • 10:05

    Full post-match, R1: Swans

    Watch Sydney’s press conference after round one’s match against Collingwood

    AFL
  • 14:11

    Mini-Match: Collingwood v Sydney

    Extended highlights of the Magpies and Swans clash in round one

    AFL

Essendon v Hawthorn

10 Archie Perkins (ESS)
6 Massimo D'Ambrosio (HAW)
4 Jake Stringer (ESS)
4 Andrew McGrath (ESS)
2 Zach Merrett (ESS)
2 Dylan Moore (HAW)
1 James Worpel (HAW)
1 Samuel Durham (ESS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 01:22

    Early fireworks as Bombers swarm irate Sicily

    James Sicily gets in a tangle with a host of Dons after conceding the first goal to Matt Guelfi

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Ginnivan salutes crowd after first Hawks goal

    Hawthorn recruit Jack Ginnivan celebrates his maiden major in new colours after a crafty snap

    AFL
  • 00:28

    Redman left red-faced after collecting Jai high

    Mason Redman gets penalised for this contact on Jai Newcombe

    AFL
  • 00:54

    Chol clunks absolute ripper for special first

    Hawks recruit Mabior Chol reels in a huge pack mark and finishes truly for his new club

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Breust finds old mate Gunston for return major

    Luke Breust bursts away from a host of Bombers before feeding Jack Gunston the easiest of goals in his return to Hawthorn

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Perkins pops up for priceless double

    Archie Perkins comes up big for Essendon with a pair of handy goals in the third term

    AFL
  • 00:46

    Gresham gets Dons fans rocking after super bomb

    Jade Gresham earns his first major for the Bombers after landing this monster effort at a crucial time

    AFL
  • 00:24

    Weddle wows with wild one-handed speccy

    Josh Weddle shows his aerial ability with this stunning mark in the final quarter

    AFL
  • 06:15

    Highlights: Essendon v Hawthorn

    The Bombers and Hawks clash in round one

    AFL
  • 09:12

    Full post-match, R1: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round one’s match against Essendon

    AFL
  • 09:03

    Full post-match, R1: Bombers

    Watch Essendon’s press conference after round one’s match against Hawthorn

    AFL
  • 14:07

    Mini-Match: Essendon v Hawthorn

    Extended highlights of the Bombers and Hawks clash in round one

    AFL

Greater Western Sydney v North Melbourne

10 Tom Green (GWS)
8 Jesse Hogan (GWS)
4 Sam Taylor (GWS)
3 Jack Buckley (GWS)
3 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)
2 Josh Kelly (GWS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:42

    Exciting young Roo puts through debut goal

    Zane Duursma nails his first AFL major to give his side a much-needed reprieve

    AFL
  • 00:46

    Zippy Zurhaar raises the bar

    Cam Zurhaar kicks this ripping snap after his side’s forward pressure forces a costly Giants error

    AFL
  • 01:03

    Riccardi’s three sees Giants stay on top

    Jake Riccardi dominates the opening term with three majors to ensure his side takes the lead at quarter-time

    AFL
  • 00:50

    Cool Kelly as clinical as ever

    Josh Kelly snaps through this ripping goal to extend his side’s lead in his 200th game

    AFL
  • 00:50

    Cruel Roos blow as young gun suffers Achilles injury

    Josh Goater gets carried off the field after going down in agony with a suspected Achilles injury

    AFL
  • 02:11

    Powerful Hogan helps himself to six

    Jesse Hogan continues his hot start to the season with six goals to lead his side to a big win

    AFL
  • 05:52

    Highlights: GWS v North Melbourne

    The Giants and Kangaroos clash in round one

    AFL
  • 14:56

    Mini-Match: GWS v North Melbourne

    Extended highlights of the Giants and Kangaroos clash in round one

    AFL

Geelong v St Kilda

10 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)
7 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)
6 Max Holmes (GEEL)
3 Mark Blicavs (GEEL)
2 Liam Henry (STK)
1 Tom Atkins (GEEL)
1 Oliver Dempsey (GEEL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:43

    Membrey makes moment count with electric opener

    Tim Membrey kicks a brilliant opening goal from beyond the arc in his return to footy

    AFL
  • 01:01

    Ridiculous Jezza goal gets stadium buzzing

    Jeremy Cameron never gives up on the play and nails a stunning major from the boundary

    AFL
  • 00:55

    Cameron show continues as Cats start cooking

    Jeremy Cameron kicks his second goal of the night with a brilliant shot from a tight angle

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Miers bizarrely throws Saint’s boot away and halts play

    Rowan Marshall was given a moment to put his boot back on after Gryan Miers threw it away

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Wilson's first goal brings Saints right back

    Darcy Wilson kicks the first goal of his career with a wonderful effort around the corner

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Cramping Henry leaps high before kicking truly

    Oliver Henry takes a terrific pack mark before fighting through cramps to convert the goal

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Debutant Wilson sets up grandstand finish

    Darcy Wilson’s goal brings St Kilda back within a point in the dying stages of the match

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Captain Danger delivers clutch match-sealer

    Patrick Dangerfield remains cool under pressure to nail this crucial goal and get the Cats home

    AFL
  • 04:40

    Last two mins: Clutch Dangerfield ends Saints’ charge

    The thrilling final moments between Geelong and St Kilda in round one

    AFL
  • 06:15

    Highlights: Geelong v St Kilda

    The Cats and Saints clash in round one

    AFL
  • 09:29

    Full post-match, R1: Cats

    Watch Geelong’s press conference after round one’s match against St Kilda

    AFL
  • 06:02

    Full post-match, R1: Saints

    Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round one’s match against Geelong

    AFL
  • 14:54

    Mini-Match: Geelong v St Kilda

    Extended highlights of the Cats and Saints clash in round one

    AFL

Gold Coast v Adelaide

8 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
8 Touk Miller (GCFC)
8 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
2 Sam Flanders (GCFC)
2 Matt Crouch (ADEL)
1 Wil Powell (GCFC)
1 Joshua Rachele (ADEL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:42

    Noah strikes gold after Rowell's epic strength

    Noah Anderson snaps a great goal after Matt Rowell's brilliant effort while being tackled

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Crows in disarray as Rowell capitalises

    Brodie Smith gives Matt Rowell an easy goal after this incident involving Nick Holman

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Suns 'n' Rosas all smiles after Malcolm's sharp shooting

    Gold Coast forward Malcolm Rosas jnr celebrates with teammates after this great team goal

    AFL
  • 00:29

    Witts cops full-pelt falcon in heavy rain

    Jarrod Witts somehow stays on the field after this massive falcon late in the third quarter

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Keays opens the door for potential Crows comeback

    Ben Keays kicks an impressive snap goal after a handy tap from teammate Darcy Fogarty

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Rankine executes to perfection as Crows keep coming

    Izak Rankine kicks a brilliant running snap goal and keeps Adelaide in the game

    AFL
  • 04:08

    Last two mins: Fast-finishing Crows fall short as Suns hang on

    The thrilling final moments between Gold Coast and Adelaide in round one

    AFL
  • 05:30

    Full post-match, R1: Crows

    Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round one’s match against Gold Coast

    AFL
  • 06:10

    Highlights: Gold Coast v Adelaide

    The Suns and Crows clash in round one

    AFL
  • 09:02

    Full post-match, R1: Suns

    Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round one’s match against Adelaide

    AFL
  • 14:02

    Mini-Match: Gold Coast v Adelaide

    Extended highlights of the Suns and Crows clash in round one

    AFL

Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

9 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
7 Steven May (MELB)
7 Max Gawn (MELB)
5 Christian Petracca (MELB)
1 Lachie Bramble (WB)
1 Jack Billings (MELB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:47

    Viney gets Dees rolling with ripping runner

    Jack Viney gives his side their first major of the afternoon with this terrific running finish

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Pack of Dogs surround Gallagher after debut goal

    An errant Max Gawn handball sees Harvey Gallagher pounce and snap through his first AFL major

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Red-hot Demons start to catch fire

    Goals to Alex Neal-Bullen and Kade Chandler in quick succession makes it four unanswered majors for Melbourne

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Pumped-up Bont doing what he does best

    Marcus Bontempelli produces a team-lifting major with this typically classy finish

    AFL
  • 00:46

    Classy Petracca doesn't miss these ones

    Christian Petracca delivers this brilliant goal on the burst as the Demons close in on their first win of the season

    AFL
  • 00:20

    Kozzy’s stellar snap all but seals it

    Kysaiah Pickett makes something from nothing with this exceptional finish late in the final term

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Is ex-Dee in strife after lashing out at former teammate?

    Dogs recruit James Harmes may find himself in MRO trouble after appearing to headbutt Steven May in the final term

    AFL
  • 06:07

    Highlights: Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

    The Demons and Bulldogs clash in round one

    AFL
  • 09:59

    Full post-match, R1: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round one’s match against Melbourne

    AFL
  • 09:29

    Full post-match, R1: Demons

    Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round one’s match against Western Bulldogs

    AFL
  • 15:00

    Mini-Match: Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

    Extended highlights of the Demons and Bulldogs clash in round one

    AFL

Port Adelaide v West Coast

10 Connor Rozee (PORT)
7 Zak Butters (PORT)
4 Kane Farrell (PORT)
4 Ryan Burton (PORT)
3 Ivan Soldo (PORT)
1 Charlie Dixon (PORT)
1 Jack Petruccelle (WCE)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:42

    Harley straight into the action as slick service sets up Eagles opener

    Jake Waterman drills his first major of the season after a cool Harley Reid handball in traffic

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Butters picks up from where he left off with deadly dart

    Zak Butters finds the big sticks after some elite stoppage work from Port Adelaide

    AFL
  • 00:46

    In or out? Port crowd fumes as Waterman runs the tightrope

    Jake Waterman runs very close to the boundary line before setting up a composed Jack Petruccelle finish

    AFL
  • 00:29

    Big Ivan's sticky hands brings maiden Power major

    Ivan Soldo stands tall in the pack and nails his first goal for Port Adelaide

    AFL
  • 00:29

    Duggan buries an arrow as Eagles stay in the hunt

    Liam Duggan drills it home off a step to keep West Coast in the contest

    AFL
  • 00:48

    McEntee subbed after brave aerial contest leaves him dazed

    Jed McEntee is brought out of the match with concussion concerns after colliding with Bailey Williams

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Farrell's beautiful bomb brings the house down

    Kane Farrell launches through a cracking running missile from the centre square

    AFL
  • 06:01

    Highlights: Port Adelaide v West Coast

    The Power and Eagles clash in round one

    AFL
  • 07:44

    Full post-match, R1: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round one’s match against West Coast

    AFL
  • 07:15

    Full post-match, R1: Eagles

    Watch West Coast’s press conference after round one’s match against Port Adelaide

    AFL
  • 14:03

    Mini-Match: Port Adelaide v West Coast

    Extended highlights of the Power and Eagles clash in round one

    AFL

Fremantle v Brisbane

10 Caleb Serong (FRE)
7 Luke Ryan (FRE)
7 Luke Jackson (FRE)
2 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
2 Alex Pearce (FRE)
1 Josh Treacy (FRE)
1 Joe Daniher (BL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:50

    Happy Hippy helps himself to early double

    Eric Hipwood gets off to red-hot start with two goals in a matter of minutes

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Banfield bursts clear and gives Freo faithful one to cheer

    The Dockers were crying out for a goal and Bailey Banfield obliges with a terrific snap at pace

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Dockers fight back with Switkowski’s sweet overhead snap

    Fremantle starts to find some momentum as Sam Switkowski lands this terrific effort out of the stoppage

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Could Fyfe’s clumsy bump draw MRO scrutiny?

    Fremantle superstar Nat Fyfe may have a case to answer after this high contact left Jarryd Lyons bloodied

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Aerial Amiss climbs high right before half-time

    Jye Amiss clunks a stunning mark and converts truly to give the Dockers a huge boost heading into the main break

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Lion legged after Sonny sticks out boot

    Fremantle’s Michael Walters appears to trip Brisbane defender Brandon Starcevich as he goes to apply pressure on the mark

    AFL
  • 00:50

    Docker KO’d in brutal marking incident

    Fremantle suffers a worrying injury concern as Karl Worner leaves the field on a stretcher following this brave contest

    AFL
  • 00:59

    Further Freo carnage as two more go down

    The Dockers suffer a pair of serious injury concerns with utilities Oscar McDonald and Brennan Cox forced out of the game after these incidents

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Frederick sends stadium into frenzy with stunning bomb

    Michael Frederick puts the icing on the cake with this mesmerising effort from outside 50 at full pace

    AFL
  • 06:12

    Highlights: Fremantle v Brisbane

    The Dockers and Lions clash in round one

    AFL
  • 02:03

    Serong explodes with ridiculous 46-disposal display

    Caleb Serong opens his campaign with a monster midfield performance in his side’s upset win over the Lions

    AFL
  • 08:57

    Full post-match, R1: Lions

    Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round one’s match against Fremantle

    AFL
  • 08:26

    Full post-match, R1: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round one’s match against Brisbane

    AFL
  • 13:59

    Mini-Match: Fremantle v Brisbane

    Extended highlights of the Dockers and Lions clash in round one

    AFL

LEADERBOARD

19 Isaac Heeney    SYD
18 Matt Rowell    GCFC
15 Tom Green    GWS
15 Jesse Hogan    GWS
13 Harry McKay    CARL
11 Touk Miller    GCFC
10 Patrick Dangerfield    GEEL
10 Archie Perkins    ESS
10 Connor Rozee    PORT
10 Caleb Serong    FRE
9 Noah Anderson    GCFC
9 Brodie Grundy    SYD
9 Clayton Oliver    MELB
9 Wil Powell    GCFC
8 Mitch McGovern    CARL
7 Callum Brown    GWS
7 Zak Butters    PORT
7 Jeremy Cameron    GEEL
7 Patrick Cripps    CARL
7 Nick Daicos    COLL
7 Max Gawn    MELB
7 Luke Jackson    FRE
7 Steven May    MELB
7 Luke Ryan    FRE
7 Chad Warner    SYD