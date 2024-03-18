ISAAC Heeney has jumped to the top of the leaderboard in the race for the AFLCA's Champion Player Award, with the Sydney star one of six midfielders to pick up a perfect 10 votes in round one.
Heeney grabbed 10 votes against Collingwood on Friday night, a week after getting nine against Melbourne in Opening Round.
The Swan is one vote clear of Gold Coast's Matt Rowell, who picked up eight votes against Adelaide this week after getting 10 against Richmond in Opening Round. Touk Miller and Noah Anderson also picked eight votes from the Suns v Crows game.
>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES
Heeney joined Archie Perkins, Tom Green, Patrick Dangerfield, Connor Rozee and Caleb Serong in getting 10 votes for their respective clubs in round one.
Clayton Oliver picked up nine votes for his strong showing against the Western Bulldogs, while Mitch McGovern led the way for Carlton with eight in its win over Richmond.
Giants pair Green and Jesse Hogan are in the top five after picking up votes in consecutive weeks, while Harry McKay grabbed three against the Tigers after getting a perfect 10 in Opening Round.
Carlton v Richmond
8 Mitch McGovern (CARL)
7 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
6 Nick Vlastuin (RICH)
5 Noah Balta (RICH)
3 Harry McKay (CARL)
1 Toby Nankervis (RICH)
Collingwood v Sydney
10 Isaac Heeney (SYD)
5 Chad Warner (SYD)
5 James Rowbottom (SYD)
5 Nick Daicos (COLL)
5 Errol Gulden (SYD)
Essendon v Hawthorn
10 Archie Perkins (ESS)
6 Massimo D'Ambrosio (HAW)
4 Jake Stringer (ESS)
4 Andrew McGrath (ESS)
2 Zach Merrett (ESS)
2 Dylan Moore (HAW)
1 James Worpel (HAW)
1 Samuel Durham (ESS)
Greater Western Sydney v North Melbourne
10 Tom Green (GWS)
8 Jesse Hogan (GWS)
4 Sam Taylor (GWS)
3 Jack Buckley (GWS)
3 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)
2 Josh Kelly (GWS)
Geelong v St Kilda
10 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)
7 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)
6 Max Holmes (GEEL)
3 Mark Blicavs (GEEL)
2 Liam Henry (STK)
1 Tom Atkins (GEEL)
1 Oliver Dempsey (GEEL)
Gold Coast v Adelaide
8 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
8 Touk Miller (GCFC)
8 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
2 Sam Flanders (GCFC)
2 Matt Crouch (ADEL)
1 Wil Powell (GCFC)
1 Joshua Rachele (ADEL)
Melbourne v Western Bulldogs
9 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
7 Steven May (MELB)
7 Max Gawn (MELB)
5 Christian Petracca (MELB)
1 Lachie Bramble (WB)
1 Jack Billings (MELB)
Port Adelaide v West Coast
10 Connor Rozee (PORT)
7 Zak Butters (PORT)
4 Kane Farrell (PORT)
4 Ryan Burton (PORT)
3 Ivan Soldo (PORT)
1 Charlie Dixon (PORT)
1 Jack Petruccelle (WCE)
Fremantle v Brisbane
10 Caleb Serong (FRE)
7 Luke Ryan (FRE)
7 Luke Jackson (FRE)
2 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
2 Alex Pearce (FRE)
1 Josh Treacy (FRE)
1 Joe Daniher (BL)
LEADERBOARD
19 Isaac Heeney SYD
18 Matt Rowell GCFC
15 Tom Green GWS
15 Jesse Hogan GWS
13 Harry McKay CARL
11 Touk Miller GCFC
10 Patrick Dangerfield GEEL
10 Archie Perkins ESS
10 Connor Rozee PORT
10 Caleb Serong FRE
9 Noah Anderson GCFC
9 Brodie Grundy SYD
9 Clayton Oliver MELB
9 Wil Powell GCFC
8 Mitch McGovern CARL
7 Callum Brown GWS
7 Zak Butters PORT
7 Jeremy Cameron GEEL
7 Patrick Cripps CARL
7 Nick Daicos COLL
7 Max Gawn MELB
7 Luke Jackson FRE
7 Steven May MELB
7 Luke Ryan FRE
7 Chad Warner SYD