James Harmes has been sanctioned for headbutting a former teammate, while the No.1 draft pick has picked up a fine

James Hames looks on during round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

JAMES Harmes will miss this week's clash with in-form Gold Coast after copping a suspension, while six other players were fined for transgressions during Sunday's AFL matches.

Harmes was handed a one-game suspension for headbutting former teammate Steven May late in the final term of the Western Bulldogs' loss to Melbourne on Sunday afternoon.

New Demon Jack Billings won a holding the ball free kick for his tackle on Harmes just outside the Bulldogs' forward 50, with May coming in to give the ex-Demon a secondary shove before the duo scuffled on the ground.

After getting to their feet, Harmes pushed his head towards May who immediately grabbed his face and made a point to the umpire that he had been headbutted.

Learn More 00:38

Meanwhile, Fremantle forward Michael Walters was slapped with a $1250 fine for his deliberate trip on Brandon Starcevich while the Lions defender attempted to run forward to smother a Luke Jackson shot on goal during the Dockers' round one win over Brisbane.

Jackson was lining up for a snap set shot in the pocket when Starcevich ran off the line to try and smother his kick.

Walters threw his right leg out instinctively to trip his opponent in an action that was missed by the umpires as the Dockers claimed the crucial goal.

Learn More 00:33

No.1 pick Harley Reid picked up a $1250 fine for making careless contact with an umpire in his first game of AFL football, with Jack Petruccelle and Ollie Wines also copping the same sanction for a similar offence.

Reid's West Coast teammate Elliot Yeo was slapped with a $1250 fine for tripping Port Adelaide defender Aliir Aliir, while Fremantle's Matthew Johnson was also fined $2500 for rough conduct against Brisbane's Josh Dunkley.

Fremantle veteran Nat Fyfe escaped a sanction for his clumsy collision that left Lion Jarryd Lyons bloodied in the opening seconds of Sunday night's match.