The Tasmania Devils jumper is revealed during a launch on March 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Sarah Olle join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- What's next for the AFL's 19th team, Tasmania, after jumper, logo and colour reveal

- The new stadium remains 'non-negotiable', flag CEO looks an ideal fit

- Undisciplined Hawks captain James Sicily does it again. How?

- The spate of serious injuries take a heavy toll early in 2024

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.