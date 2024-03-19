AFL DAILY Round Table returns for another week and no one's holding back.
Join Damian Barrett, Sarah Olle, Josh Gabelich and Nat Edwards as they dissect footy's biggest questions heading into round one.
AFL Daily Round Table is a new in-depth podcast offering, dissecting the week that was and looking ahead to the upcoming round.
A new episode lands every Tuesday to accompany the regular Daily drops every morning.
0:00: Introduction
0:20: Tasmania Devils locked and loaded, but what are the next steps?
11:15: Round one takeaways
16:05: Collingwood and Brisbane now 0-2
19:55: Spud's Game on Thursday night
25:35: Nick Daicos will play his 50th game on Thursday night
27:20: Travis Boak bringing up game 350
30:50: Chin Chin restaurant has popped up in the Joel Selwood Stand
34:00: One thing we're looking forward to this weekend
