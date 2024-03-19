Join Damian Barrett, Sarah Olle, Josh Gabelich and Nat Edwards as they dissect footy's biggest questions on AFL Daily Round Table

Emma Humphries (left) and Jack Riewoldt (right) pose for a photo with Tasmanian students during a Tasmania Devils media opportunity on March 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL DAILY Round Table returns for another week and no one's holding back.

Join Damian Barrett, Sarah Olle, Josh Gabelich and Nat Edwards as they dissect footy's biggest questions heading into round one.

AFL Daily Round Table is a new in-depth podcast offering, dissecting the week that was and looking ahead to the upcoming round.

A new episode lands every Tuesday to accompany the regular Daily drops every morning.

>> START LISTENING NOW

0:00: Introduction

0:20: Tasmania Devils locked and loaded, but what are the next steps?

11:15: Round one takeaways

16:05: Collingwood and Brisbane now 0-2

19:55: Spud's Game on Thursday night

25:35: Nick Daicos will play his 50th game on Thursday night

27:20: Travis Boak bringing up game 350

30:50: Chin Chin restaurant has popped up in the Joel Selwood Stand

34:00: One thing we're looking forward to this weekend





Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.