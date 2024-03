Join Nathan Schmook and Damian Barrett for AFL Daily

Jesse Hogan celebrates a goal during Opening Round match between GWS and Collingwood at Engie Stadium on March 9, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nathan Schmook join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Why Jesse Hogan's finally blossoming at the Giants

- Is the Giants' forward line the best in the AFL?

- Damo's Magpies deepdive

- James Sicily's Tribunal downgrade

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.