Check out the line-ups for Thursday night's clash between St Kilda and Collingwood

Billy Frampton, Brad Crouch and Will Hoskin-Elliott. Pictures: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD has recalled Grand Final pair Billy Frampton and Tom Mitchell for Thursday night's game against St Kilda, while the Saints have dropped midfielder Brad Crouch.

The Pies have axed talls Ash Johnson and Charlie Dean, with Frampton and Reef McInnes coming in to play their first games of the season.

Mitchell returns after missing last week's loss to Sydney due to an ankle problem, while Will Hoskin-Elliott has been managed.

>> KEEP SCROLLING OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS AND EMERGENCIES

The Saints have been boosted by the return of dual All-Australian Jack Sinclair, while Crouch has been axed alongside youngster Lance Collard, who was the sub last week.

Zak Jones also returns for his first game of the season having played just four matches in 2023.

The match will be attended by a collection of iconic names, premiership greats, a Brownlow medallist and the AFL CEO, who will unite in the middle of the MCG before the match to draw attention to mental health in the fourth edition of Spud's Game.

>> Win a $70K Toyota in AFL Fantasy! Sign up NOW

Spud's Game was introduced in 2021 to help raise money and awareness to fight mental health challenges, following the passing of former Saints captain Danny Frawley in 2019.

St Kilda is hoping to eclipse its home attendance record of 72,669 set against Collingwood at Waverley Park in 1978.

>> GET YOUR SEAT AT SPUD'S GAME NOW. BUY TICKETS HERE

Learn More 05:09

THURSDAY, MARCH 21

St Kilda v Collingwood at the MCG, 7.30pm AEDT

ST KILDA

In: J.Sinclair, Z.Jones

Out: L.Collard (omitted), B.Crouch (omitted)

Last week's sub: Lance Collard

COLLINGWOOD

In: B.Frampton, T.Mitchell, R.McInnes

Out: C.Dean (omitted), A.Johnson (omitted), W.Hoskin-Elliott (managed)

Last week's sub: Fin Macrae