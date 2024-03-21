The teams for Friday and Saturday's round two matches are in, plus squads for Sunday

Jack Macrae, Darcy Parish and Jed Walter. Pictures: AFL Photos

JACK Macrae will have to wait at least another week to return to the AFL after being left out of the Western Bulldogs' team for a second straight week.

Darcy Parish is back from a hamstring injury to bolster Essendon's midfield against Sydney, while Gold Coast will unleash No.3 draft pick Jed Walter against the Bulldogs on Sunday.

In other round two team news, Melbourne has welcomed back tall forward Harrison Petty, Taylor Walker has been named but will be assessed ahead of Friday night's game against Geelong, while Nick Haynes (personal reasons) is out for the Giants, Jy Simpkin is back for the Kangaroos and Mitch Georgiades has been named on Port Adelaide's extended bench.

But for Macrae, it's another setback after not being named to face the Suns in Ballarat on Sunday.

With James Harmes to miss the match through suspension, Luke Beveridge named four new faces on his extended bench, none of which were the 29-year-old.

Walker is one of three changes made by the Crows to face the Cats, with Mark Keane and Ned McHenry selected, while Chris Scott has gone for Irishman Oisin Mullin to replace injured Tanner Bruhn.

Petty has been named after playing three quarters of a VFL practice match last weekend and comes in against an unchanged Hawthorn outfit.

Parish is one of four changes for first-up winners Essendon to face the unbeaten Swans on Saturday night, with Sam Draper, Jayden Laverde and dashing Nick Hind also selected.

Simpkin returns for the Roos to face Fremantle after overcoming his concussion, joined by veteran Luke McDonald, while the injury-ravaged Dockers welcome back forward Matt Taberner and midfielder Jaeger O'Meara among four changes.

Jy Simpkin during North Melbourne's training session at Arden Street Ground on March 21, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

In Sunday's other extended squads, Georgiades has forced his way into Port's 26 to face Richmond, while Ryan Angwin and Toby McMullin are among the chances to replace Haynes against West Coast.

The Eagles have named Andrew Gaff on their extended bench despite coach Adam Simpson indicating this week the veteran will be dropped to the WAFL. The final squads for Sunday's games will be announced on Friday.

FRIDAY, MARCH 21

Adelaide v Geelong at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACDT

ADELAIDE

In: M.Keane, T.Walker, E.McHenry

Out: J.Borlase (omitted), L.Sholl (omitted), L.Gollant (omitted)

Last week's sub: Jake Soligo

GEELONG

In: O.Mullin

Out: T.Bruhn (foot)

Last week's sub: Shaun Mannagh

SATURDAY, MARCH 22

North Melbourne v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEDT

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: L.McDonald, J.Simpkin

Out: L.Shiels (sub), J.Goater (Achilles)

Last week's sub: Liam Shiels

FREMANTLE

In: M.Taberner, J.Draper, B.Walker, J.O'Meara

Out: O.McDonald (knee), B.Cox (leg), N.Erasmus (omitted), K.Worner (concussion)

Last week's sub: Neil Erasmus

Hawthorn v Melbourne at the MCG, 4.35pm AEDT

HAWTHORN

In: Nil

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: Finn Maginness

MELBOURNE

In: H.Petty

Out: T.Woewodin (omitted)

Last week's sub: Taj Woewodin

Sydney v Essendon at the SCG, 7.30pm AEDT

SYDNEY

In: Co.Warner

Out: R.Fox (calf)

Last week's sub: Sam Wicks

ESSENDON

In: J.Laverde, S.Draper, D.Parish, N.Hind

Out: Z.Reid (hamstring), M.Redman (suspension), M.Guelfi (calf), H.Jones (omitted)

Last week's sub: Elijah Tsatas

SUNDAY, MARCH 23

Western Bulldogs v Gold Coast at Mars Stadium, 1pm AEDT

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: O.Baker, S.Darcy, T.Duryea, C.Poulter

Out: J.Harmes (suspension)

Last week's sub: Caleb Daniel

GOLD COAST

In: J.Walter, R.Atkins, B.Long, M.Andrew, S.Clohesy

Out: M.Rosas (suspension), D.Macpherson (sub)

Last week's sub: Darcy Macpherson

Richmond v Port Adelaide at the MCG, 4pm AEDT

RICHMOND

In: T.Brown, B.Miller, S.Banks, M.Lefau, J.Clarke, S.Ryan

Out: T.Young (concussion), J.Gibcus (knee), D.Prestia (hamstring)

Last week's sub: Rhyan Mansell

PORT ADELAIDE

In: M.Georgiades, J.Burgoyne, D.Williams, J.Sweet

Out: J.McEntee (concussion)

Last week's sub: Francis Evans

West Coast v Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium, 3.50pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: J.Jones, H.Barnett, R.Maric, T.Dewar

Out: O.Allen (knee)

Last week's sub: Campbell Chesser

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: R.Angwin, J.Peatling, T.McMullin, L.Keeffe

Out: N.Haynes (personal reason)

Last week's sub: Nick Haynes