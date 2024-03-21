JACK Macrae will have to wait at least another week to return to the AFL after being left out of the Western Bulldogs' team for a second straight week.
Darcy Parish is back from a hamstring injury to bolster Essendon's midfield against Sydney, while Gold Coast will unleash No.3 draft pick Jed Walter against the Bulldogs on Sunday.
In other round two team news, Melbourne has welcomed back tall forward Harrison Petty, Taylor Walker has been named but will be assessed ahead of Friday night's game against Geelong, while Nick Haynes (personal reasons) is out for the Giants, Jy Simpkin is back for the Kangaroos and Mitch Georgiades has been named on Port Adelaide's extended bench.
But for Macrae, it's another setback after not being named to face the Suns in Ballarat on Sunday.
With James Harmes to miss the match through suspension, Luke Beveridge named four new faces on his extended bench, none of which were the 29-year-old.
Walker is one of three changes made by the Crows to face the Cats, with Mark Keane and Ned McHenry selected, while Chris Scott has gone for Irishman Oisin Mullin to replace injured Tanner Bruhn.
Petty has been named after playing three quarters of a VFL practice match last weekend and comes in against an unchanged Hawthorn outfit.
Parish is one of four changes for first-up winners Essendon to face the unbeaten Swans on Saturday night, with Sam Draper, Jayden Laverde and dashing Nick Hind also selected.
Simpkin returns for the Roos to face Fremantle after overcoming his concussion, joined by veteran Luke McDonald, while the injury-ravaged Dockers welcome back forward Matt Taberner and midfielder Jaeger O'Meara among four changes.
In Sunday's other extended squads, Georgiades has forced his way into Port's 26 to face Richmond, while Ryan Angwin and Toby McMullin are among the chances to replace Haynes against West Coast.
The Eagles have named Andrew Gaff on their extended bench despite coach Adam Simpson indicating this week the veteran will be dropped to the WAFL. The final squads for Sunday's games will be announced on Friday.
FRIDAY, MARCH 21
Adelaide v Geelong at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACDT
ADELAIDE
In: M.Keane, T.Walker, E.McHenry
Out: J.Borlase (omitted), L.Sholl (omitted), L.Gollant (omitted)
Last week's sub: Jake Soligo
GEELONG
In: O.Mullin
Out: T.Bruhn (foot)
Last week's sub: Shaun Mannagh
SATURDAY, MARCH 22
North Melbourne v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEDT
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: L.McDonald, J.Simpkin
Out: L.Shiels (sub), J.Goater (Achilles)
Last week's sub: Liam Shiels
FREMANTLE
In: M.Taberner, J.Draper, B.Walker, J.O'Meara
Out: O.McDonald (knee), B.Cox (leg), N.Erasmus (omitted), K.Worner (concussion)
Last week's sub: Neil Erasmus
Hawthorn v Melbourne at the MCG, 4.35pm AEDT
HAWTHORN
In: Nil
Out: Nil
Last week's sub: Finn Maginness
MELBOURNE
In: H.Petty
Out: T.Woewodin (omitted)
Last week's sub: Taj Woewodin
Sydney v Essendon at the SCG, 7.30pm AEDT
SYDNEY
In: Co.Warner
Out: R.Fox (calf)
Last week's sub: Sam Wicks
ESSENDON
In: J.Laverde, S.Draper, D.Parish, N.Hind
Out: Z.Reid (hamstring), M.Redman (suspension), M.Guelfi (calf), H.Jones (omitted)
Last week's sub: Elijah Tsatas
SUNDAY, MARCH 23
Western Bulldogs v Gold Coast at Mars Stadium, 1pm AEDT
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: O.Baker, S.Darcy, T.Duryea, C.Poulter
Out: J.Harmes (suspension)
Last week's sub: Caleb Daniel
GOLD COAST
In: J.Walter, R.Atkins, B.Long, M.Andrew, S.Clohesy
Out: M.Rosas (suspension), D.Macpherson (sub)
Last week's sub: Darcy Macpherson
Richmond v Port Adelaide at the MCG, 4pm AEDT
RICHMOND
In: T.Brown, B.Miller, S.Banks, M.Lefau, J.Clarke, S.Ryan
Out: T.Young (concussion), J.Gibcus (knee), D.Prestia (hamstring)
Last week's sub: Rhyan Mansell
PORT ADELAIDE
In: M.Georgiades, J.Burgoyne, D.Williams, J.Sweet
Out: J.McEntee (concussion)
Last week's sub: Francis Evans
West Coast v Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium, 3.50pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: J.Jones, H.Barnett, R.Maric, T.Dewar
Out: O.Allen (knee)
Last week's sub: Campbell Chesser
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: R.Angwin, J.Peatling, T.McMullin, L.Keeffe
Out: N.Haynes (personal reason)
Last week's sub: Nick Haynes