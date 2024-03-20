Everything you need to know ahead of round two of AFL Fantasy

Colby McKercher poses during North Melbourne's 2024 team photo day at Arden Street. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S ANOTHER huge week of AFL Fantasy and this week has been all about fixing those mistakes and more importantly, prioritising who needs to be traded and who gets one more chance.

It's all about cash generation and fixing those under-performing mid-priced players and the rookies you might have missed last week.

Rookies increasing in value is what the game is all about. Colby McKercher (MID, $343,000) went up $46k last week and if you wish, when he hits top dollar, he can be traded to another $200,000 rookie making you a huge amount of money to upgrade another player in your team.

So, one round is in the bag and with round two on the door step, there are a few important things you’ll need to know. We have the first of our early byes.

Early byes explained

Round two is the first of our early byes. Brisbane and Carlton players have a rest this week and only your best-18 on-field scores will count towards your overall score. However, if a player on your field doesn't play, they can still be replaced. For example, if you forget to place Zac Williams (Carlton) on your bench and you have Blake Howes as an emergency, Howes' score can still count towards your best-18, if he's good enough.

It's also worth noting that 'bye players' don't get locked out until the final game. This will allow you to trade them at any time if you wish, or use them right up until the last moment to exploit any captaincy loophole options.

Trap or treat?

How will you use your two trades this week? Here are some traps to avoid and some treats worth considering.

Caleb Serong (MID, $1,015,000) – Treat

Serong had the highest score in round one with 161 from 46 possessions. He has a breakeven of 85 and could be the most expensive player in a matter of weeks. He will soon be out of reach.

Clayton Oliver (MID, $998,000) – Trap

Trap for now … but a treat after his bye. After an interrupted pre-season Oliver is starting to find his feet with scores of 89 and 114. He has a breakeven of 132 and will be ripe for the picking very soon.

Harry Sheezel (DEF, $894,000) – Treat

If Sheezel can score 120 against the Giants, imagine what he can do at Marvel against Fremantle. He scored 127 against them last year, and last week the Brisbane defenders scored well in this match-up.

Harry Sheezel in action during the match between Greater Western Sydney and North Melbourne at Engie Stadium in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Ollie Wines (MID, $696,000) – Trap

No one likes a mid-priced player dropping in value. During the pre-season, Ken Hinkley assured us that Wines would play more midfield in 2024. We say to Ken… "liar liar pants on fire."

Tristan Xerri (RUC, $622,000) – Treat

After scoring 121 in his new solo role as the No.1 ruckman at the club, it's hard to turn you back on this tackling machine who claimed nine in round one. Xerri is a popular trade target for a reason.

Live Teams Show

The Traders will be live tonight to cover all the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions.

Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night via AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App and ask your questions in the comments.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

Most traded in

Massimo D'Ambrosio (DEF, $498,000)

Tristan Xerri (RUC, $622,000)

Riley Bonner (MID, $501,000)

Ollie Dempsey (FWD, $300,000)

Jack Billings (FWD, $538,000)

We saw some big scores in round one but when they come from players around the $500k mark, Fantasy coaches get excited. Jack Billings (FWD, $538,000) scored an eye-catching 140, shaking off the substitute vest from the Opening Round. Hawthorn's Massimo D’Ambrosio (DEF, $498,000) also had a day out scoring 94. Both players are nice patch-up options for other mid-priced players who didn't perform last week. However, just remember all players in this price range come with an element of risk.

Jack Billings in action during the match between Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs at the MCG in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Most traded out

Brodie Grundy (RUC, $715,000)

Ollie Wines (MID, $696,000)

Josh Gibcus (DEF, $257,000)

Jai Newcombe (MID, $817,000)

Zach Reid (DEF, $244,000)

AFL Fantasy is a brutal game. How can last week’s treat be this week's trash? How can a player who scored 118 in Opening Round now be the most traded out player two weeks later? This is the story of Brodie Grundy (RUC, $715,000).

Grundy scored 53 last week … in a week when Max Gawn (RUC, $860,000) scored 137 and Tristan Xerri (RUC, $622,000) had 121, coaches have made the switch. With that said, Grundy can still be held. He has a great match-up this week and an achievable breakeven. You could definitely stay strong and not react to one poor game.

Calvin's best captains

Your captain scores you double points and here are my best captain options for you to consider.

Thursday night

Nick Daicos v St Kilda

Coming off scores of 123 and 111, Daicos has hit the ground running in 2024 and doesn't look like slowing down here. He scored 136 against the Saints last year and could push those areas again.

Nick Daicos evades Toby Bedford during the R9 match between Collingwood and GWS at the MCG on May 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Friday night

Rory Laird v Geelong

Even though Laird only attended 53 per cent of Adelaide's centre-bounces, he still managed 119 with 10 tackles. He scored 107 against the Cats last season and should be great back at Adelaide Oval.

Saturday

Caleb Serong v Kangaroos

After scoring 161 last weekend, Serong walks into an easy match-up against the Kangaroos. He scored 115 against them last season and should have a day out, just like Tom Green (145) did in round one.

Sunday

Tom Green v West Coast

West Coast gave up plenty of points last week to the Power and this week, Green gets his turn. He has started the year on fire racking up 37 possessions and nine tackles in round one for his score of 145.

Tom Green in action during the match between Greater Western Sydney and North Melbourne at Engie Stadium in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

