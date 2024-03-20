Matthew Nicks will coach Adelaide until at least the end of 2026

Matthew Nicks celebrates with Max Michalanney after Adelaide's win over Gold Coast in round 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE has locked in Matthew Nicks as senior coach until the end of 2026 after signing him to a fresh contract extension.

Nicks flagged to AFL.com.au last month that talks were progressing on a new deal and Crows CEO Tim Silvers confirmed on Thursday that Nicks had inked a new two-year deal.

Having endured a horror first season at the club during the COVID-ravaged 2020 campaign, Nicks has since led the Crows to seven wins in 2021, eight in 2022 and 11 last year as the club narrowly missed out finals.

"The way in which 'Nicksy' has led our club through some challenging times early in his tenure and our subsequent climb up the ladder, albeit acknowledging we have much more to do and achieve, should not be underestimated," Silvers said.

"We have seen the on-field improvement and he has developed a gameplan we firmly believe will stand up to the pressures of finals footy.

"Senior coaching is also a multi-faceted job and he ticks all the boxes of fostering a positive, healthy environment for our players, coaches and staff, and he has an engaging and authentic approach to communicating with all club stakeholders.

"History says successful clubs need stability and alignment and while there will always be challenges from week-to-week, we want to be a club that consistently plays finals."

Learn More 31:39

Nicks told AFL.com.au in February that despite not yet tasting September action during his tenure, he's confident he's the right man to lead the club back to finals.

"We've worked our way through four years of a pretty tough period, but we haven't skipped a beat as far as sticking together, and that trust has stayed strong," Nicks said.

"I can see that we're going in the right direction and that we've got the right people on the bus.

"Even when we weren't performing, I felt like we were heading in the right direction and there wasn't a stress there.

"I was able to stay reasonably balanced through that, which I think will hold us in pretty good stead."